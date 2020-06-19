Paddle out held for streaming service’s founder

Daniel Langhorne
Robert Klug was a longtime Laguna Beach resident. Photo courtesy of Stian Morck

More than 30 people held a paddle out Sunday at Agate Beach in honor of longtime Laguna Beach resident Robert Klug, 55, who died June 1.

Friends described Klug as a nature lover, surfer, pinball wizard, entrepreneur, and innovator.

“Thank you Rob for being an inspiration to so many,” South Laguna resident Stian Morck said in an email. “You left a strong mark with countless people and you left the world a better place.

You adored your kids and they were the most important part of you. You loved your friends and we loved you too.”

Klug founded Dedicated Hosting, the precursor to Santa Ana-based Streaming Media Hosting, which now provides multiple online services including live event streaming.

Rob is survived by his wife Trace Klug, daughter Makayla, son Spencer, mother Alegre, and many other family members.

