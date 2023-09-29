Pageant of the Monsters Returns to Festival of Arts  

‘Maze of the Minotaur’ This Year’s Haunted House Theme

This fall, the Pageant of the Masters’ creative team of artists and technicians have reunited to conjure up the acclaimed Halloween haunted house as part of the Pageant of the Masters 90th Anniversary celebration. This year’s theme is the “Maze of the Minotaur.”

Only resurrected every 5 years, this family-friendly Halloween event will take place at the Festival of Arts on Oct. 27, 28, 29 and 31.

Guests will be directed through the amphitheater, Pageant workshops, and stage, which have been transformed into a series of spooky artistically presented vignettes inspired by ancient Greek mythology and the legend of the Minotaur.

Those daring enough to enter the Pageant of the Monsters haunted house will find themselves descending into the chilling depths of the labyrinth where the monstrous Minotaur, a nightmarish fusion of man and bull, has been imprisoned. Guests will join the valiant Warrior Theseus who has been tasked with a harrowing mission: to rescue the Minotaur’s captives before they are devoured by the hideous beast. But the peril doesn’t end there; attendees must also navigate the labyrinth’s twisting passages and unearth its secrets to find a means of escape.

After escaping the labyrinth, more ghoulish fun awaits on the Festival of Arts grounds. Tricks and treats abound with spooky side shows, photo opportunities, face painting, games, art projects and more. Food and drink will also be available to purchase.

Tickets are $20 for adults in advance ($25 at the door) and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are available online at www.foapom.com/monsters or by calling (800) 487-3378. Costumes may be worn by guests ages 12 and under. Guests 13 and older are not permitted to wear costumes. The event will take place at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.