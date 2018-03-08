Painters Learn to Walk Away

LOCA Arts Education and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association present Lay it Down and Leave it, a landscape painting workshop Saturday, March 17, at 9 a.m. at Top of the World Elementary.

Attendees will learn to lay paints with minimal brushstrokes, and heavy impasto textures.

Advance registration is required, adults $150. A supplies list will be furnished. Call (949) 363-4700 or register at LOCAarts.org.

Join a Conversation with Exhibiting Artist

Portraitist Russell Pierce discusses his diversity of styles and mediums, inspiration and motivations in “Change Agents” at noon Saturday, March 10, at the Community Arts Project gallery in Wells Fargo, 260 Ocean Ave.

Artist Sandra Jones Campbell interviews Russell about the 50 portraits of well-known people who have had an impact on his life. They are on display through May 30.

Sister Cities Group Meets Mexico-Fascinated Artist

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association board members were treated to a private viewing of the “Dan McCleary – Prints from Oaxaca” exhibit at the Laguna Art Museum and met with the artist Dan McCleary.

One of the town’s sister cities includes San José del Cabo. McCleary, of Los Angeles, has made regular visits to Oaxaca, Mexico, since 2000 and studied with Mexican master printer Fernando Sandoval. His subject matter has ranged from sugar skulls to studies of men and women and floral still lifes.