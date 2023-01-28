Pedestrian Dies after Fatal Traffic Collision Saturday Morning

On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Laguna Beach Police department responded to the report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the 700 block of S. Coast Highway.

Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. The pedestrian was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation uncovered a witness called 911 after seeing a male lying in the road outside the crosswalk. The deceased male has not been identified, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision. The LBPD Traffic Bureau is currently on the scene, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701.

Coast Highway, between Thalia St. and Legion St., will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.