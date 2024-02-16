Persistent ‘Zoom-bombing’ forces council to adjourn meeting early

By Tasmin McGill, Special to the Independent

Laguna Beach city officials and residents were bombarded with racial, homophobic, and antisemitic remarks during Laguna Beach City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

Unidentified individuals spent their allotted time during public comment hurling hate-filled rhetoric from a Zoom screen either with a photo or just an alias, leading to an early conclusion of the meeting.

According to the statement released by Laguna’s Interim City Manager Sean Joyce, Zoom bombing is a tactic that is aimed at disrupting meetings on the video-conferencing platform and often includes the use of offensive material and language like what was used during Tuesday’s meeting.

“There is, unfortunately, right now a trend at city meetings to what we call ‘Zoom-bomb.’ In effect, to try to test the city government,” Laguna Beach’s City Attorney Megan Garibaldi explained.

Following the first three disrupters, the council decided to suspend public comments due to reaching the 30-45 minute time slot for non-agenda items.

However, the disruptions did not stop for long.

Once public comment opened on the second agenda item, someone claiming to be a 14-year Laguna resident began their comment by stating their opposition to a permanent Promenade following the previous commenters’ stances on the agenda item. However, the speaker quickly used the public comment platform to spew antisemitic and racial rhetoric.

Not even 30 seconds into the commenter’s allotted three minutes, Garibaldi attempted to steer the speaker back to the agenda item at hand by reiterating that this public comment section was for comments only related to the Promenade’s Ad Hoc Committee.

“As we have speakers that continue to use profane and hateful language and continue to make statements that we believe have no place in civilized society, we at the same time recognize that the Brown Act and the First Amendment have regulations that allow for free speech,” Garibaldi said. “This is frustrating for the council. This is frustrating for the community. It is embarrassing for us.”

Garibaldi further advised those attending the meeting in person and virtually to leave the room or mute their volume if offended by the language of the speaker. She stated that they would be alerted when the comments were over.

However, that time would stretch for an additional 10 minutes following a 14-minute recess.

Within the last 10 minutes of the meeting, in-person attendees began to chant in an attempt to drown out the commenters. One even called out the potential use of fake names by the Zoom attendees.

“I thought the Brown Act said, ‘if it was disruptive, you could stop them,” one city council meeting attendee is heard saying off camera.

The comment calls into question how Laguna Beach will move forward to prevent situations like this.

It is expected that the city will adjust protocols to prevent Zoom bombing at future meetings and still allow residents to discuss topics about the development of the city through the platform, according to Joyce in the released statement.

“On behalf of my City Council colleagues, I regret the distressing incident of ‘Zoom bombing’ that disrupted our meeting,” Kempf said in the Feb. 13 statement that the city released shortly after the abrupt end to the meeting. “Together, we will continue to uphold our values of inclusivity, respect, and integrity. We extend our gratitude to the dedicated staff and officials who handled the situation with professionalism and commend those who attended the meeting.”