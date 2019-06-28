Personnel File

Share this:

Crantz Takes Third for Cannabis Column

On Thursday, June 20, the Orange County Press Club awarded Indy columnist Mark Crantz third place in the “Best Cannabis Coverage” category for his Feb. 2, 2018 column, “Holy Smokes.” The awards dinner was held at The Clubhouse at Anaheim Hills Golf Course.

“I appreciate the Best Cannabis story third-place award from the OC Press Club for ‘Holy Smokes,’” Crantz said. “And for the record I did not inhale.”

Laguna Writer Recognized at NYT Reception

Laguna Beach resident Denny Freidenrich worked as a public relations, marketing and fundraising expert from 1975 to 2000. During that time, he also wrote letters to the editor and commentaries. For the last two decades, Freidenrich has concentrated his creative energies on writing. That focus paid off when he recently flew to New York City to attend a reception hosted by The New York Times for its regular contributors.