Playhouse Honors Vets with New Ticket Program

On Nov. 12, the Laguna Playhouse announced a new ticket program that will provide complimentary tickets for veterans and their families

“On this Veterans Day, Laguna Playhouse honors the courageous men and women who have valiantly served our country to protect and defend our freedom,” playhouse officials said in a statement. “As a testament to our deep gratitude, we are pleased to welcome veterans and active service members to the Playhouse for entertaining, uplifting and educational live theatre experiences.”

Through the new outreach program, TheatreHope, the Playhouse offers free tickets to military and veteran families for performances at Laguna Playhouse. The program is available year-round and includes a backstage tour along with an opportunity to meet Playhouse actors and staff during interactive “stage talks” following select performances.

Laguna Playhouse thanks O.L. Halsell Foundation, S.L. Gimbel Foundation, and the Peter and Ginny Ueberroth Family Foundation for their support of the program.

“We are thankful to the many veterans in our community that have served their country with valor and we would like to show our appreciation to these brave men and women and their families through this new program,” said Doug Vogel, Director of Development for Laguna Playhouse.

Those interested in the program should contact Michael Garman, the Playhouse’s grants and community outreach manager, for more details at [email protected]or 949-715-5355.