Playhouse Presents Nathan Gunn

“Nathan Gunn Flying Solo,” a musical journey written about and starring the opera-singing baritone, opens in a world premiere at the Laguna Playhouse Sunday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m.

The show is directed by Hershey Felder with musical direction by Michael Bagby.

Gunn sings selections from classic American musicals, contemporary songs and a little bit of opera fun while telling a personal story of how he became an elder in the Scottish clan Gunn and discovers his life’s purpose.

Gunn has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago among many others.

Previews start on Wednesday, April 4, and the show runs through April 22 at the Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

An Original Play for April Fool’s Day

Jason Feddy and a cast of Laguna’s best actors and singers perform in a new romantic comedy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Sandra Jones Campbell’s studio, 2173 Laguna Canyon Dr.

“In Search of Silvia, or What Goes Awry when Fools Fall in Love” was written by Laguna Beach resident Lojo Simon in the style of William Shakespeare, complete with 13 original songs set to Shakespeare’s lyrics.

With a comical plot centered around innocent youth, clowns, and gender-bending mistaken identity, the show also features Ava Burton, Deb Conroy, Sheila Hennessey, Ben Farrow, Diana Burbano, Rachel Rosenfeld, Ian Armstrong and Sarah Levin.

Tickets are $20-$25. RSVP to: [email protected]

Friday Flicks Concludes

The final offering in Friday flicks at the Forum, “Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang,” will be screened at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

The screening takes place at the Forum Theatre on the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The film is unrated.