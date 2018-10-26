Playhouse Presents the Perfect Show for Halloween

Share this:

Laguna Playhouse presents “The Seafarer,” written by Conor McPherson and directed by Michael Matthews, through Sunday, Nov. 4.

“I love the writing in this play so much and we are thrilled to be presenting it, especially at this time of year,” said Ellen Richards, Playhouse executive director.

It’s Christmas Eve in a small coastal village north of Dublin, and Sharky has returned to look after his irascible, aging brother who’s recently gone blind. As Sharky attempts to stay off the bottle during the holidays, he contends with old drinking buddies Ivan and Nicky, who are holed up at the house too, hoping to play some cards. With the arrival of a stranger from the distant past, the stakes are raised ever higher and Sharky may be playing for his very soul.

JD Cullum and John Colella return to the Playhouse as “Sharky” and “Nicky” respectively. Michael A. Shepperd is “Ivan.”

Tickets, $55 – $85, can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497- 2787. The Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. Visit the website for show times: lagunaplayhouse.com.

Day of the Dead Concert at BC Space for a Cause

Blue Water Music Festival announces a Day of the Dead celebration with The Black Tongued Bells offering up gothic gospel, hopped up rock & roll and juke joint blues from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, at BC Space theatre, 235 Forest Ave. The event, featuring a costume contest will celebrate the life of Mark Chamberlain and prevent the Theatre from being converted to office space. Chamberlain’s Cibachrome exhibit will be on display in the gallery. Doors open at 7 p.m. For $30 tickets visit: event.attendstar.comand select page 3 of events.

Wyland Celebrates 25 Years

The Wyland Foundation Celebration and Gala will be the centerpiece of the 25th anniversary year of the foundation. The Gala, on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6-10 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, will feature speakers, including National Geographic Explorer in Resident Dr. Sylvia Earle, actress Jane Seymour and Olympian Janet Evans. The foundation will welcome Dr. Ken Caldeira of Stanford University, whose work on oceans and climate has been profiled in the Journal of Nature, Scientific American, and National Public Radio. The event will feature live painting by Wyland and a retrospective of notable foundation programs and accomplishments.

Last year, the foundation and its partners encouraged people across the nation to make more than 600,000 water conservation pledges, delivered mobile water science education to over 30,000 children, donated art supplies to schools in 100 cities, and launched a new initiative to reduce the impacts on the ocean from land-based activities in partnership with the United Nations Environment program.

“We started the foundation with a focus on protecting the ocean through the arts,” Wyland said. “But as it became clear that many of the problems we see in the ocean originate far upstream, we expanded our mission to address our impact on our vast watersheds. It also became clear that inspiring people through art, then encouraging them to broaden their understanding through science, would be instrumental to sustaining these critical ecosystems.”

Visit www.wylandfoundation.org for more information. Tickets are $325.