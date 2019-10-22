Laguna Beach Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty, Killing Cat

Share this:

By Allison Jarrell | LB Indy

Joey Gabaldon, 52, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on Sunday for reportedly killing a cat and resisting arrest. Police officers had to deploy two tasers to subdue Gabaldon.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1:14 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hill Street in reference to a male subject in the middle of the street screaming and yelling.

The first officer on scene observed Gabaldon screaming and yelling while holding a cat in his right hand, raised in the air. The officer gave him verbal commands, which he did not comply with, and immediately started walking and yelling unintelligible words. The officer continued to give verbal commands prior to deploying his taser, which had no effect on Gabaldon, who continued to walk toward the officer.

A second officer arrived on scene and Gabaldon immediately started walking toward that officer with the cat in his hand. Gabaldon got to the second officer’s police vehicle and began hitting the cat on the hood of the car. A second taser deployment was administered, causing him to fall to the ground.

Additional officers arrived on scene and were able to take Gabaldon into custody and take the deceased cat away from him. Officers were able to identify where the man lives and where he had been abusing the cat prior to arrival of officers.

Gabaldon was arrested for resisting arrest ($500 bail), resisting an executive officer ($25,000 bail), and animal cruelty ($20,000 bail). He was taken to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach for a medical clearance prior to being transported to Orange County Jail.