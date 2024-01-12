Police Log: Week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10

Thursday, Jan. 4

Burglary, possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, burglary tools. Joseph Hernandez, 29, of Chino Hills, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, along with burglary tools. He was held on $53,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 41, of Santa Monica, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Defrauding an innkeeper, assault. Alan Gardner Tanner, 45, of Tustin, was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper of $950 or less and felony force or assault with a deadly weapon. He was held on $200,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Lisa Leah Bird, 62, Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on $500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Julian Kanuha Kanaeholo, 41, of Mission Viejo, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held on $500 bail.

Friday, Jan. 5

Vandalism. Vincent Bruce Morales, 20, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and defacing property. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Edwin G. Cisnerosavlarez, 27, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Domestic with minor injury, possible willful cruelty to child. Isaiah Lee Cuellar, 24, of Riverside, was arrested on suspicion of felony willful cruelty to child (possible) and domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Domestic with minor injury, possible willful cruelty to child. Angelina Monique Fisher, 28, of Perris, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury and failing or refusing to provide blood or saliva. She was held on $50,000 bail.

Domestic with minor injury, failure to provide blood or saliva. Mohammad Baghalzadeh, 54, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury and failing or refusing to provide blood or saliva. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Disorderly conduct. Christopher Anthony Rivituso, 40, Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Hit and run, DUI. Randi Rachelle Mccarthy, 42, of Huntington Beach, was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit and run resulting in death or injury and drunk driving with a blood alcohol level on or over .08. She was held on $200,000 bail.

Sunday, Jan. 7

No arrests were made.

Monday, Jan. 8

Bench warrant. Rachel Marie Heiden, 33, of Huntington Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on $500 bail.

DUI. Samuel Nicholas Ostgaard, 31, of Silverado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, obstructing an executive officer and a peace officer, and possessing a controlled substance. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

DUI. A 32-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Christian G. Villanuevazavala, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Possession of a controlled substance and burglary tools. Anthony Brian Haas, 44, of Stanton, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and burglary tools. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.