Police Log: Week of March 21 to 27

Thursday, March 21

DUI. A 29-year-old El Cajon man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. Angel Jose Salinas, 43, of Rancho, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Alejandro Castaneda, 20, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm not registered to the owner. He was held on $20,000 bail.

DUI. A 33-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Friday, March 22

DUI, appropriating lost property. A 29-year-old Anaheim man was arrested on suspicion of appropriating lost property under $400 and drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Kristian Michael Akins, 24, was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was held without bail.

Taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Laurie Beth Williamson, 39, was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was held without bail.

Trespassing. Javier Vargas, 37, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of refusing to leave property. He was held on $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Johnny Lee Lewis, 45, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Shoplifting, obstructing or resisting an executive officer. Joshua David Poeske, 35, of Laguna, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, shoplifting and resisting and executive officer. He was held on $40,500 bail.

Saturday, March 23

Domestic violence, bench warrant. Geonelle Rose, 36, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury and an outstanding bench warrant. She was held without bail.

DUI. A 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Burglary, stalking, vandalism, causing harm or death of elder or dependent and defacing property. Edward Siu Nam Cheng, 20, of Newport Beach, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, causing harm or death of an elder or dependent, vandalism, stalking and robbery. He was held on $170,000 bail.

Sunday, March 24

No arrests recorded.

Monday, March 25

No arrests recorded.

Tuesday, March 26

Contempt of court, trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, and occupying property without consent. He was held without bail.

Domestic violence. Krista Vaughn Boynton, 33, of Corona Del Mar was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on $50,000 bail.

Wednesday, March 27

No arrests recorded.