Laguna Sports Update: Week of March 29

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (7-8)

Laguna split their recent non-league games, dropping an 8-1 contest to Fountain Valley on March 20 at the Laguna field. The Barons (7-8) scored two runs in the first and added two more in the third inning and four in the fifth before Laguna scored. Becker Sybirski and Declan Murray each had two hits in the game. On Friday, Sybriski pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and scattering four hits as Laguna defeated Canyon 3-1. Breakers scored all their runs in the third inning, with two coming off a Noah Neufeld double. Lucien Reed went three for three at the plate.

The nine-game league season begins on March 29 at Marina. The next home league game is on April 3 with Corona del Mar. League looks very even with CdM (8-6), Marina (5-6) and Newport Harbor (5-8) in their non-league outings.

Statistical Leaders through 15 games:

Batting average: .349 Noah Neufeld

Hits: 15 – Neufeld

Doubles: 4 – Dylan Yencho

Runs scored: 8 – Lincoln Adams

RBIs: 9 – Neufeld

Innings pitch: 39.1 – Becker Sybirski

ERA: 1.78 – Sybirski (W3, L3)

Strikeouts: 44 – Sybirski

BOYS GOLF (3-5, 0-1)

Laguna opened Sunset Wave League play on Tuesday, March 26, dropping a dual match to Marina 214-193 at Meadowlark GC, par 35. Diesel Roman from Marina HS earned match medalist honors with a score of 36. Joshua Bellisime’s low score for Laguna was 41. Other scores for Laguna included Russell-Franconi-Krychman 43, Chase Tyson 43, Evan Kretschmer 43, and Kiyan Arshadi 44.

Last Thursday, March 21, the Breakers dropped a non-league match at Ben Brown’s to Edison 196-178. Cole Charlier from Edison HS shot the day’s low score at even par 32 to earn medalist honors for the match. Hudson Mills shot his career low at Ben Browns with a 37 to shoot the low score for Laguna. The other team scores for Laguna include Kiyan Arshadi 39, Josh Bellisime 39, Evan Kretschmer 40 and Ranen Seeck 41.

GIRLS LACROSSE (9-1, 0-1)

The Breakers cruised past Dana Hills 12-4 on March 21 at the Dolphin’s field. The Breakers face Aliso Niguel on March 28 and then face Sage Hill next week in a pair of non-league games. League play resumes on April 9 with Edison (3-7).

Laguna has four non-league contests before returning to Sunset League play on April 9 when they host Edison at Guyer Field.

SSCIF D-3 Poll for March 25: 1 – El Dorado, 2 – Glendale, 3 – Temecula Valley, 4 – San Marcos, 5 – Orange Lutheran, 6 – Laguna Beach, 7 – Murrieta Valley, 8 – ML King, 9 – Aliso Niguel, 10 – Saugus. Others: Cate, Great Oak, Northwood, Roosevelt, Thatcher.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (0-5, 5-8)

The Breakers chances for post-season play ended with two tough league losses with only one scheduled match remaining.

Match #11 – vs Orange Lutheran on March 20 at the Great Park Courts – WON 4-1

#1 Layla Kollock/Savannah Farris – lost 0-2

#2 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – WON, 2-0

#3 Arielle Tavey/Hannah Miller – WON 2-0

#4 Elle Jumani/Zoey Bond – WON 2-0

#5 Maddie Rootlieb /Sienna Brown – WON 2-0

Match #12 at Newport Harbor on March 21 at Grant Street – Lost 5-0

#1 Layla Kollock/Savannah Farris – lost 0-2

#2 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – lost 1-2

#3 Arielle Tavey/Hannah Miller – lost 1-2

#4 Elle Jumani/Zoey Bond – lost 1-2

#5 Maddie Rootlieb /Sienna Brown – lost 0-2

Match #13 at Edison on March 26 at Newland Street/PCH Courts – Lost 4-1

#1 Layla Kollock/Savannah Farris – lost 0-2, 9-21, 8-21

#2 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – WON, 2-0,21-19, 21-10

#3 Arielle Tavey/Hannah Miller – lost 1-2, 19-21, 21-18, 13-15

#4 Elle Jumani/Maddie Rootlieb – lost 1-2, 21-14, 8-21, 7-15

#5 Dani Ward /Sienna Brown – lost 1-2, 17-21, 21-18, 12-15.

SWIMMING (Boys: 0-2, 0-5, Girls: 0-2, 1-4)

Laguna lost a league dual meet at the Laguna Community Pool on Tuesday, March 26. The boys were swamped 131-31 and the girls 122-38. Ava Knepper was a bright spot with victories in the girls 100 free (54.18) and the 50 Free (24.88)

BOYS TENNIS (0-2, 1-8)

Laguna split a pair of league matches, defeating Fountain Valley on March 21 at Laguna but dropping a 14-4 match to Huntington Beach 14-4 on Tuesday, March 26, at the Oiler’s courts. Against Fountain Valley, Luke Jolley swept his sets 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 and the doubles teams Owen Britt/Lucas Silverman and Chris Herkins/Sam Wong swept their sets too. The other two set points came in singles. Laguna’s points against Huntington were from a sweep of singles by Jolley and doubles win from Britt/Silverman.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-3, 3-10)

Laguna battled Marina in league play on March 20 at the Vikings’ gym, dropping a 22-25, 19-24, 34-36 match. Breakers had many chances to win each set but could not finish. Defense again plagued the squad. Kai Patchell had 22 kills, while Lairds Garcia had 17 kills off 30 attempts. Silas Richland had 42 assists and nine serve rotation points in his effort. The third set tied the single-set record for an extended score, matching a 36-34 loss to San Clemente in 2019.

Breakers also lost to Fountain Valley 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 at home on Friday, March 22 and 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 at Capo Valley Christian on March 26. The final home games are April 9 with Los Alamitos and April 11 with Marina.

Have a note/question on Laguna Beach sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.