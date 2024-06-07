Police Log: Week of May 30 to June 5

Thursday, May 30

Hit and run, driving with wanton disregard to avoid a police officer, DUI. Luis Martin Mendez Bueno, 33, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving over the dividing line, driving while on a suspended license, DUI, hit and run causing property damage, driving the wrong way to elude a pursuing officer and evading a peace officer with wanton disregard. He was held without bail.

Friday, May 31

Bench warrant. Faith Veronica Ellis, 60, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held without bail.

DUI. A 19-year-old Mission Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Saturday, June 1

DUI. A 48-year-old Silverado man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 28-year-old Banning woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Violating a court order. Jack Edward Cox, 56, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant, DUI. Casey Ryan Mulder, 36, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant, drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol levels. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 28-year-old Newport Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol levels. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Sunday, June 2

No arrests reported.

Monday, June 3

Under the influence. Joseph Gabriel Alcocer, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested on suspicion of using and or being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Raphael Rodriguez, 50, was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant and throwing burning material. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, June 4

Bench warrant. Gregory William Peterson, 74, of Port Orange, Florida was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Sean Alexander Baity, 45, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Joshua Wade Smith, 43 was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Wednesday, June 5

Bench warrant. Sabrina Marie Perrin, 34, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held without bail.

Marc Frank Zavala, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of camping/sleeping in a public area, disorderly conduct, loitering and obstructing a police officer. He was held without bail.

Violating civil rights by threat or force, battery. Sheldon Morgan Payne, 38, of Fallbrook was arrested on suspicion of violating civil rights by force or threat and battery on person. He was held on $500 bail.