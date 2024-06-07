Town Crier: Week of June 7

June at the Susi Q: You, too, can play the ukulele or catch a co-ed core strengthening class

Tom Joliet, Laguna Beach’s popular ukulele instructor, will be offering both beginning and intermediate classes in person at the Susi Q this June and July.

No prior music knowledge is needed for the beginning class.

Starting with ground zero basics, by the end of nine week’s participants will have been introduced to 13 chords, five strum patterns and over 35 songs.

The beginning class takes place between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. from Thursday, June 20 to Aug. 29, with a break from July 4. Fee is $70. Students should bring a 3-ring binder to class to start collecting songs and worksheets.

Joliet’s Intermediate Uke Techniques class will take place on the same days from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Attendees in the intermediate class must be able to play all the “EZ Dozen plus 2” chords. The workshop focuses on advanced strumming techniques, finger-picking, and playing chord melodies.

Tune up your core, too: newcomers can try out a class for free

Leslie Davis is back in person in Studio 1 teaching her kinesiology-based workout, Leslie’s Co-ed Stretch & Strengthen Workout, founded on the Harris Method.

“The workout that I teach was developed by Ian Harris to keep injured ballet dancers exercising, who had been injured during performances at his Philadelphia ballet company,” Davis explained. “[This approach strengthens the ligaments around every joint in your body, increasing circulation to speed healing from any injury.

“This is a chance] to pursue a healthy lifestyle and friendships in a low impact heart-healthy class.”

Davis welcomes everybody to try the class one time for free to see if this class is a good fit for their physical ability.

Participants should bring a towel, mat, a pair of 2- or 3-pound hand weights and water. The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

Call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 to sign up or register by visiting www.thesusiq.org and clicking on classes/events and registration. Scroll down to find the direct registration link.

Visit the Susi Q website review the ongoing programs that Susi Q offers, from ukulele lessons, to standing yoga, to bridge and mahjong classes, not to mention support groups and clubs for special interest groups ranging from genealogy to current affairs to books and so much more. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department (now the Dorene Cares Office) provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent.

South Laguna Community Garden Park Summer Youth Program

The South Laguna Community Garden Park is offering a Children’s Summer Youth Program each Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. from the week of June 16 to the week of Aug. 11. The first session will be Wednesday, June 19, beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you’re looking for an opportunity to teach your children general gardening skills, grow their knowledge of our earth, or simply get them active and outdoors, this program would be a great fit. Through weekly meetings, children will be able to interact with each other while participating in fun, garden-related projects.

Local high school student and former SLCGP Children’s Garden member Roya Goldstein will lead the sessions and share her knowledge of the ten-plus years she has spent in the Garden. SLCGP Assistant Director, Carly Sciacca will also be present at the meetings. This program is best suited for children between the ages of five to eight. Parents or guardians will be asked to accompany their child and are welcome to join in the family-friendly activities. Sessions will be held at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, 31610 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, near the lower-level stage. For the nine meetings, there will be a $50 cost to cover supplies and gardening tools. To reserve a spot email Goldstein at [email protected].

Upcoming Episcopal Church Women Community Fundraising Concerts

A series of community fundraiser concerts and events this summer is planned on the ocean-view terrace behind St. Mary’s at 428 Park Ave. in Laguna. The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) is opening the series on Saturday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. with keyboardist/vocalist, Jawn Star, who has performed worldwide for audiences including the President and Vice President of the United States, their families and Albert Einstein Jr. who called Jawn Star, “the Musical Genius.” Following that, local favorite Jason Feddy will perform on July 20, then Reggie Christian with Lewis Cervante and Bill Schley on Aug. 17. Shauna McFadden and Bob Gunn will round out the concerts on Sept. 14. Dinner boxes from GG’s Bistro and Noonerz are available by preorder.

The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Community Clinic, Friendship Shelter, Sally’s Fund, Waymaker’s Youth Shelter, and the Susi Q Community Center, among others (17 this year!). For complete information and to buy tickets, go to ecwstmaryslb.org.

Celebrate the Bluebelt and Win a Prize

The 13th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest continues to accept entries until June 22. Photo Contest winners in professional and amateur categories will receive cash prizes and be exhibited at the Laguna Beach College of Art and Design Gallery following an Artist Reception on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Find more information at contest.lagunabluebelt.org.

The widely popular photo contest celebrates how residents and visitors experience and enjoy Laguna Beach’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) – the only citywide MPA in California dedicated to sea life recovery. The contest invites entries to include photos from the beach to the deep ocean.

This year’s photo contest coincides with KelpFest 2024 on Worlds Ocean Day, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Beach.

Contest judges include marine scientist Julianne Steers, Project O Founder Rich German and conservation photographer and videographer Kate Vylet.

More Ways to Celebrate the Ocean

The Rivian South Coast Theater is hosting a special program produced by The MY HERO Project, for this year’s World Oceans Day celebration. The event takes place June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

MY HERO has an inspiring lineup of ocean-minded short films, speakers and musical entertainment planned for the evening. Wendy Milette, Director of The MY HERO International Film Festival, will present the 2024 Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award. The annual award comes with cash prizes of $2,000 and is sponsored by the MacGillivray Freeman Films Educational Foundation’s One World One Ocean Campaign.

Nancy Caruso, founder of the nonprofit Get Inspired, will be a guest speaker. A MY HERO short film that showcases her work as “the Kelp Lady” will be screened at the event. Caruso and Laguna environmental filmmaker Rich German, founder of Project O, will be presented with Ocean Hero Awards.

This family-friendly event is free, but capacity is limited. Register at the Rivian South Coast Theater website to reserve your tickets.

From Gaza to the White House – can trust ever be rebuilt?

A global panel of journalists from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Christian Science Monitor discusses “The Trust Factor: From America to the Middle East”

The free event – with a robust audience question-and-answer welcome – will be held Thursday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room 100 Civic Center Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Reservations are required: Email the name and contact information of each attendee to [email protected].

Bringing global experience with the trust factor, the panel includes Mark Sappenfield, editor-in-chief of the Monitor, who has covered India and Afghanistan and is now based in Berlin. Marshall Ingwerson, former Monitor editor-in-chief, who covered the White House and Russia, now lives in Laguna Beach.

Francine Kiefer, Los Angeles bureau chief, who covered the White House, Congress and Germany. Taylor Luck, based in Amman Jordan, is the Monitor’s Arab world correspondent. Explore their work in the “Rebuilding Trust” project here: CSMonitor.com/trust. For more information, contact Christine Negley [email protected] or [email protected] or 312-330-6855.

Catmosphere Adoption Event

On Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For details contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949/619-6369 or [email protected]. Future Adoption Event dates continue monthly throughout 2024.