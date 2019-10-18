Preparing Homes for the Next Fire

Share this:

The City of Laguna Beach and the nonprofit, Laguna Friends of Architecture, will present a program to inform homeowners how to improve the fire resistance of their homes from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Doors open at 6 p.m., presentations will run 6:30-8:30 p.m., and a Q&A will run from 8:30-9 p.m.

Keynote speakers will include Fire Chief Mike Garcia, Emergency Coordinator Jordan Villwock, city fire consultant Mike Rohde, and Kelly Berkompas of Brandguard Ember-Proof Vents. Speakers will discuss fire safety procedures, city-wide evacuation routes and methods for homeowners to improve the fire resistance of their homes. The city’s Wildfire Mitigation Plan, the Fuel Modification Plan and the Evacuation Plan will also be discussed.

Light Snacks and water will be provided. Brochures and handouts will be available.

Special Olympics Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser

Laguna Beach Police Department employees will be volunteering their time in conjunction with Special Olympics athletes to work alongside Ruby’s Diner restaurant staff to help raise money for the Special Olympics Orange County Region at a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ruby’s Diner, 30622 South Coast Highway. Customers are encouraged to “tip the cop” for their service in the form of a tax-deductible donation, 100 percent of which will go to the Special Olympics program. There will be a classic car show, police vehicle display, balloon twisters and face painting. For further information, please contact: Community Services Officer Natasha Hernandez at 949-497-0382 or [email protected] .

Blessing of the Animals Worship Service

A procession of animals is led to churches for a special ceremony called the Blessing of the Animals—a procession of animals is led to churches for a special ceremony—is a custom conducted annually in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures. Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, invites the community to bring your pets, family and friends for a moment of sharing and togetherness on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. in the Neighborhood Church courtyard. All animals welcome (some restrained or in carriers, if necessary, for safety reasons). Pastor Rod will provide a special blessing for all pets, and there will be a medley of songs and a keepsake to take home. People may also wish to bring a photo of their pet to be blessed.

Messy Church Features Halloween Traditions

Scare up your imagination and join this month’s Messy Church celebration of Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 20, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. All are welcome to the joyful event that always offers a meal as well as opportunities for people of all ages to interact, learn and have fun. Messy Church provides a spiritual community experience for those who are not comfortable at a typical church service.

“Activities will be based on the premise of the Day of the Dead,” says Barbara Crowley, Messy Church leader at LBUMC. “Day of the Dead sounds scary, but it isn’t. Graveyards are not haunted places, but locations filled with memories. We will celebrate life now and in the past because life is sweet.”

RSVPs are welcome, but not required. A $5 donation toward the meal is suggested. For additional information check out lbumc.org or contact Patricia Reyes, family ministries coordinator at LBUMC, at [email protected] or 949-499-3088. Laguna Beach UMC is at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the street from Gelson’s Shopping Center. LBUMC is a Reconciling Congregation.

Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team Meets Tuesday

The Laguna Beach Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team is hosting its 2020 race season kick-off meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at The Ranch. Children grades 6-12 are invited to participate in the youth mountain biking program. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachmtb.org.

Chamber to Host Sexual Harassment Training Seminar

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a sexual harassment training seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road.

The interactive seminar meets state training requirements. If your business has five or more employees, by Jan. 1, 2021, you must complete one hour of interactive sexual harassment training for all employees and two hours of interactive sexual harassment training for all supervisors.

This seminar is presented by Dawn Knepper, chamber board member and shareholder of Buchalter in the Labor and Employment Group. Cost is $30 for employees, $50 for supervisors (defined as anyone with authority to hire, fire, assign, transfer, discipline or reward other employees, or recommend these actions be taken).

Register at www.lagunabeachchamber.org . For more information, contact the chamber at 949-494-1018 or email [email protected]

Congressional Candidate to Speak at LBGOP Meeting

Michelle Steel, candidate for the CA-48 Congressional seat in 2020, will be the guest speaker at the Laguna Beach Republicans next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Mozambique, 1740 South Coast Highway. Social hour begins at 5 p.m.; the meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will end promptly at 7:15 p.m. LBGOP invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to listen to Ms. Steel, who will discuss her strategy to unseat Harley Rouda. A Q&A will follow. RSVP to [email protected] .

Tenth Annual Fall Festival & Potluck

The annual Fall Festival & Potluck returns to the South Laguna Community Garden Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-5 p.m. The vent includes a costume contest, pumpkin carving, face painting by Star Shields, games, prizes, and live music by the South Laguna Garden Band. Bring drinks and a substantial dish to share with 10 people. Reusable plates and utensils provided. The park is located at Eagle Rock and Coast Highway. For more information, email [email protected]

The Ranch Wins Reader’s Choice Award

The Ranch at Laguna Beach was recognized as the #6 Resort Hotel in Southern California by Condé Nast Traveler.

“We are delighted and honored to be ranked the #6 Resort Hotel in Southern California, advancing six spots from our #12 ranking as part of the 2018 survey last year,” said Kurt Bjorkman, general manager of The Ranch.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses for the 2019 survey. The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

For more information or reservations for the Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com .