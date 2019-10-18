Real Estate News

Share this:

Laguna Board of Realtors Accepting Grant Applications

The Laguna Board of Realtors and Affiliates’ Charitable Assistance Fund is accepting written grant applications now through Oct. 31 for donations from its 2020 fundraising events: the 25th Annual “A Taste for Charity” and the 23rd Annual Pet Parade & Chili Cook Off.

Proceeds are donated to local nonprofit, registered 501c(3) organizations and the Laguna Board of Realtors CAF general fund. Priority is given to groups which are generally smaller in size, serve local needs and do not have other consistent funding sources. Scholarships are also awarded to qualifying Laguna Beach High School students. Prior recipients may reapply.

Groups are invited to apply for these grants by contacting Mahmoud Aldimassi, President of the Laguna Board of Realtors & Affiliates’ Charitable Assistance Fund, at 949-395-9587 or visit www.LBR-CAF.INFO to download the application.

Oct. 31, 2019 is the last day to submit an application by 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified of the selection committee’s decision by January 2019.