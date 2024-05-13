Public invited to give input in first phase of Facilities Master Plan

The City of Laguna Beach has announced its first phase of developing a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan (FMP).

The Facilities Master Plan is a comprehensive strategy that will cover a wide range of facilities, including the Laguna Beach Library, fire and police stations, marine safety stations and art facilities and parking lots – a total area of 288,000 square feet. By evaluating current and future needs, the city’s plan aims to lay a foundation for improving city services, administration and community programs.

“As our city continues to evolve, it’s essential that we proactively plan for the future to ensure that our facilities can effectively support the needs of our residents and community,” said Mayor Sue Kempf. “The Facilities Master Plan will provide a roadmap for strategic development and investment, helping us to create a vibrant and sustainable environment for all.”

The City invites residents to participate in the first round of focused community meetings, which will be held on Thursday, May 16, starting at 4 p.m. at the Susi Q Center. These meetings will allow residents to interact with city staff and representatives from the consultant project team, discuss specific topics and locations considered in the plan, and share their feedback and ideas. The project website is available here. Residents may sign up to receive updates.

The May 16 public meeting will be held at the Susi Q Center. Facilities to be discussed during the meeting include:

4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center and Community & Susi Q Center

5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. – Festival of Arts Grounds and Playhouse

6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Laguna Beach Library