Public Invited to Give Trolley Input

The City of Laguna Beach is inviting members of the public to provide input on Neighborhood Trolley services, routes and usage at three upcoming listening sessions and through participating in an online survey.

Three public listening sessions regarding Neighborhood Trolley service will be held at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center. The first session on Feb. 24 will focus on the Top of the World neighborhoods and routes; the second session on Feb. 26 will focus on Bluebird Canyon and Arch Beach Heights neighborhoods and routes; and the March 9 session will focus on North and South Laguna neighborhoods served by the Coastal Route. The public is invited to attend any or all of the sessions to provide input or ask questions about Neighborhood Trolley service.

The public is also invited to take an online survey to provide feedback regarding Neighborhood Trolley service by visiting: bit.ly/NeighborhoodTransitSurvey2020. Printed copies of the survey will also be made available for the public at the Susi Q Center and at City Hall.

For more information, contact Michael Litschi, Deputy Director of Public Works, Transit and Parking, at 949-497-0303 or [email protected]

Hortense Miller Garden Offers Free Workshop

The Hortense Miller Garden will offer a three-hour mindfulness meditation retreat from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. The 2.5-acre garden with hundreds of varieties of plants and trees is the perfect environment in which to practice meditation, organizers said. Register in advance and get directions by contacting Diane Lannon at [email protected]

Veterans Sought for Patriots Day Parade

Local Vietnam veterans have reserved a position (Entry #9) in this year’s Patriots Day Parade. The organizers are seeking area veterans interested in marching in the parade. This group, South Orange County Vietnam Veterans, has participated in this parade every year since 1985. All branches of the service are welcome, and the group is encouraging all U.S. service veterans—World War II, Korea, Cold War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria—to participate and be recognized for your service.

Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms (or parts thereof). The group will form near Laguna Beach High School, located at 625 Park Avenue, 9-10 a.m. Parking is challenging, so arrive as early as possible to ensure a parking spot on the street. Ask the check-in booth at the corner of Park and Short streets for specifics on where the group is forming, but most likely the group will be in the school district parking lot across from Laguna Beach High School.

The parade will cover about six blocks (all downhill or level) and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. A convertible automobile is needed to accompany the group so that vets needing to ride, rather than march, may do so in the vehicle. The traditional annual get-together at Hennessey’s Tavern, 213 Ocean Avenue, will follow immediately.

Interested veterans should contact Patrick Freeman at [email protected] or 949-497-7473.

Public Invited to Community Development Open House

Architects, designers, contractors, real estate professionals, residents, property and business owners are invited to attend an open house from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue.

The open house will be hosted by Community Development Director Marc Wiener, and is designed as a listening session to meet local architects, building and design professionals, and residents interested in the development process.

Contact Marc Wiener at 949-497-0361 or [email protected] for more information.

Leadership Laguna Citizens’ Academy Returns

The City of Laguna Beach recently announced that registration is now open for Leadership Laguna 2020, a citizen’s academy consisting of a series of five workshops. The purpose of these workshops is to introduce participants to the various operations of the city.

This year, Councilmember Sue Kempf will host Leadership Laguna and teach participants about how to get involved with serving the community. The program will provide information about the city’s various departments, committees, and commissions. Speakers from each department will address the participants’ questions.

Leadership Laguna takes place on five Thursday evenings beginning on March 12 and ending April 16. Sessions will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. and will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Senior Center located at 380 Third Street. Space in the academy is limited, so interested candidates should submit their application as early as possible.

Additional information and registration are provided at www.lagunabeachcity.net/leadershiplaguna or contact Jeremy Frimond, Senior Administrative Analyst in the City Manager’s Office, at [email protected] or 949-464-6673.

Girls Basketball at Boys & Girls Club

Girls basketball registration is now open at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. To register, visit parentportal.bgclagunabeach.com, log in and sign up between now and Feb. 28. Registration includes practices, competitive league games and a uniform. Boys & Girls Club Athletic Coordinator, Erik Vasquez, will make this league a great experience for everyone involved. From grades Kindergarten through 9th grade, all participants learn basketball skills, enhance their self-esteem and have a great time being part of a team. Skills checks will take place the week of March 9. Pre-season camps will be offered the week of March 16 and official practices begin Marth 30. For more information, contact Erik Vasquez at [email protected] or visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is also actively recruiting both boys and girls volunteer basketball coaches and seeking corporate sponsorships for the year. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

Mission Hospital Receives Statewide Maternity Care Award

Mission Hospital has received an award for excellence in maternity care from the California Health and Human Services Agency and Cal Hospital Compare for delivering safer and affordable care to the communities it serves. The hospital is among a small group of 134 to surpass performance standards, a statement said.

“Mission Hospital is committed to providing South Orange County mothers with high-quality, personalized birth experiences in a safe and nurturing environment,” said Seth Teigen, chief executive of Mission Hospital. “Our team has worked hard to reduce the number of C-sections we perform so that we can enhance the health and overall birth experience of mothers and babies.” Overuse of C-sections increases the chances babies will develop infections and respiratory complications, among other issues.

The award is based on most recent data reported by California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development and the California Department of Public Health-Vital Records.