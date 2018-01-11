Public Space Cultivates Community

Editor,

Laguna Residents lament heavy, speeding traffic, and intentionally destroyed trees, and rising rents as a real old-Laguna, cheerful new zone has become popular.

Our new effort is the creation of a special downtown parklet called Park Plaza.

Come and visit this quiet, clean and unique Laguna Beach open space.

I enjoyed Park Plaza both alone in the daytime and with the evening free movie event.

Thanks to Barbara and Greg MacGillivray and crew.

Special thanks to the Plaza creators and supporters: Rubén Flores and Lorene Laguna, Leah Vazquez, Billy Fried, Chris Prelitz and city council, manager and staff support.

Park Plaza is proof that Laguna creativity and friendly atmosphere survives.

What a joy I experienced when some Swedish tourists giggled with delight at viewing the Plaza as part of their distant European type of lifestyle.

How proud to see a group of Middle Eastern folks breathe a feeling of peace at the Plaza.

And to see a local skateboarder grab a seat and feel life without a cell phone.

Yes, old and new Laguna rocks!

Paul Merritt, Laguna Beach