The No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team crushed Big West rivals Cal Poly SLO Mustangs and Long Beach State at Main Beach at the first NCAA Division 1 college volleyball tournament ever hosted in Laguna Beach. The Rainbow Wahine beat the Mustangs, 4-1, then won a tight game against the Beach, 3-2 to take the title home to the University of Hawaii. The tournament was held March 4 and 5.

