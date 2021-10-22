Raised gardening beds available at South Laguna Community Park

The South Laguna Community Garden Park currently has openings for gardeners interested in growing their own raised beds.

Created from a vacant lot in 2009, the Garden Park is now a bustling and productive 53 raised beds (6’ x 8’) cared for by individual families or shared between friends. Over the years over 400 people have become members of Laguna’s only Community Garden, and countless residents and visitors enjoy the Public Park space every day.

Greens such as kale, chard, lettuces, herbs, and root vegetables thrive in the region’s moderate climate and many gardeners enjoy sharing their abundant harvest with neighbors. This last year gardeners embarked upon the challenging process of removing invasive nightshade from the surrounding slopes and replacing it with California native and drought-tolerant plants.

Garden members also care for the park’s public areas by pruning, weeding and planting when needed. Some volunteers come solely to help maintain the overall garden.

Despite being closed to non-members for a short time at the pandemic’s onset, the Garden Park has provided a place for neighbors and visitors to meet safely and offered much-needed “green therapy.” In the coming months the Garden Park will again be offering its community potlucks featuring the famous Garden Band, sing-alongs, and gardening classes.

For information on how to join, please visit southlaguna.org/garden/garden-plot-applications/

Email [email protected] or call at 949-228-8690. The Garden Park is located at 31610 Coast Hwy.