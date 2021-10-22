Learn sketchbook journaling at Heisler Park

LOCA Arts Education invites the public to a special series of outdoor art classes at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach. Workshops are offered Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Beginners are invited.

Hedy Buzan will teach quick pencil sketch techniques for creating beautiful renderings of plants, landmarks, and vistas at this spectacular park. Materials will include a journal, watercolor pencils, brush, and water. Students may try one, or all classes, as locations and subjects will vary. The cost is $40 including all supplies. For more details, visit LOCAarts.org, email [email protected], or call 949-363-4700.