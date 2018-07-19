Rave Reviews for City’s Records

The city of Laguna Beach for the third consecutive year received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.

The award from the Government Finance Officers Associate represents the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting. The Chicago-based association represents government managers in finance and policy.

The city was judged on its comprehensive annual financial report, which shares organizational facts and figures with the public. The city was judged by an impartial panel and met standards that include demonstrating “full disclosure” to clearly communicate the city’s financial story.

“It is critical we keep our community informed about the financial health of our City,” Gavin Curran, the city’s administrative services director, said in a statement. “This award only reinforces the continued commitment to financial transparency by the City of Laguna Beach, and I am proud of the dedication of the city’s finance team toward that effort.”