Rock Photographer Returns to The Ranch for Storytelling Event

Henry Diltz to Share Favorites from Five Decades of Shooting Rock Legends

In the world of rock and roll photographers, there are perhaps none as extraordinary as Henry Diltz. The famed photographer shot the most iconic rock photos of all time, and five years after his first appearance at The Ranch, Diltz will return on Sunday, July 23, to look “Behind the Camera With Henry Diltz.”

During this one-night event, Diltz will share some favorites from his 50 plus year career and tell the stories behind them. A selection of signed prints will be available for purchase.

This February, Diltz was honored with the Grammy Trustees Award for his significant contribution to the music industry. He has also been featured in several documentaries centered on the music of Laurel Canyon. His catalog includes over 250 album covers photos, many publicity shots, and tens of thousands of candids. Together they have become an indelible part of our collective story of music.

Diltz’ first sale was a single shot of Buffalo Springfield in 1966 for $100. He went on to photograph The Doors, Crosby Stills Nash, Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Steppenwolf, James Taylor, Janis Joplin, Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix, Tom Petty, Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, Paul and Linda McCartney, and nearly every other prominent musician and group from the 60s

to 80s and beyond. He was also the official photographer at the Woodstock and Monterey Festivals. His work has graced hundreds of album covers and featured in countless books and magazines, and his career continues today.

His story as a photographer began with a $20 used Japanese camera purchased while on tour with his own band, the Modern Folk Quartet. Doing what he loved every day resulted in archives numbering in the tens of thousands of frames.

Despite Diltz’ lack of formal photography training, he was easily assimilated into the world of music: the road, the gigs, the humor, the social consciousness, and the psychedelia. He became friends with his subjects, which enabled him to capture candid shots that convey a rare feeling of trust and intimacy.

A few of Diltz’ most recognized images are James Taylor for the album cover “Sweet Baby James,” The Doors at The Morrison Hotel, Crosby Stills Nash on the red couch for the cover of their first album, Joni Mitchell leaning in the window, and Eagles “Desperado.”

The main event starts at 7 p.m., but attendees are invited to come at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy cocktails and live music on the Sage Ballroom patio. There is also a VIP champagne reception limited to 20, where guests will have a chance to chat with Diltz and also receive premium seating for the presentation. The event concludes with a question-and-answer period.

Tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com by searching for Henry Diltz or using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/617236851037.