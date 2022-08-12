Rotary Club of Laguna Beach awards grants to community nonprofits

Eight community nonprofits were collectively gifted about $12,000 from The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, according to a press release.

The grant recipients include the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Just Gather, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Laguna Food Pantry, and LOCA Arts Education.

“Laguna Beach is fortunate to have such caring organizations that truly make a difference in our community,” club president Ed Gould said in a press release. “Changing lives is the reason our club members work tirelessly at our events, like the Laguna Beach Car Show and Grapes for Grads. Helping nonprofit organizations help others is just one of the many reasons Rotarians do what they do.”

The Rotary Club’s community grant program is funded by events held throughout the year. Grant applications are evaluated on financial need and potential impact in town. The club accepts community grant applications each year in May.

Representatives from the recipient organizations attended an awards presentation the Club’s July 29 meeting. For more details about the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach or how to become a member, visit lagunabeachrotary.org.