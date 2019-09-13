San Diego Man Arrested in Laguna Beach Hit-and-Run

Share this:

At about 9:26 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, Laguna Beach Police and Fire responded to Cleo Street and South Coast Highway to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run, resulting in injuries to the pedestrian. The pedestrian was located in the number one traffic lane of southbound South Coast Highway, south of Cleo Street.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a blue car, possibly a mustang, which was last seen southbound on South Coast Highway. The driver was described only as a 25-35-year-old man with short spikey hair and black sunglasses.

Authorities said in a press release on Friday that the initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing from the southwest corner of Cleo Street and South Coast Highway to the southeast corner in a marked crosswalk with a walk signal illuminated. The suspected driver was in the 200 block of Cleo Street and made a left turn onto southbound South Coast Highway, where he struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk, causing her to roll onto the hood of the car before coming to rest in the roadway. The pedestrian suffered lacerations to her elbow and ankle, and complained of head pain. She was transported to Mission Hospital – Mission Viejo.

The southbound lanes of South Coast Highway were shut down at Legion Street for approximately 30 minutes Thursday night following the incident. A search of city cameras by LBPD Dispatchers revealed a possible license plate of the vehicle with an address in San Diego. San Diego PD responded to the address and located the vehicle with traffic collision damage. Police also detained the registered owner, Lorenzo Velazquezurbano, and impounded the vehicle for evidence.

LBPD detectives have responded to San Diego PD for follow-up and to take custody of the suspect and vehicle.