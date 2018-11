Share this:

The Sawdust Art Festival is now accepting applications for the 2019 Summer Festival.

Artists must be a resident of Laguna Beach for a minimum of two years. Completed applications and first payment are due by Friday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Mail or turn in applications to Sawdust Art Festival, 935 Laguna Canyon Road Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

Applications are available at sawdustartfestival.org.