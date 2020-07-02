Scholarships named in honor of high school choral director

Share this:

LagunaTunes Community Chorus presented scholarships to five recent Laguna Beach High School graduates―in honor of retiring choral instructor Roxanna Ward.

Recipients of the $200 scholarships are Annamarie McIntosh, Gianna Morreale, Isadora Feinberg, Malin Glade, and Zoe Waters.

For 19 years, Ms. Ward has brought the joy of group singing to Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School students with uncommon skill, enthusiasm, and humor, the chorus’ leadership said in a press release.

“Ms. Ward is a very special person who not only is an amazing musician herself, but has that special ability to bring others into the world that she loves and make you love it too,” LagunaTunes president Patti Jo Kiraly said in a prepared statement.

A successful singer, pianist, and comedienne, Ward was honored by the Laguna Beach Patriot’s Day Parade last year as Artist of the Year. She is also a former LagunaTunes director and has appeared with them in concert as a guest performer.

LagunaTunes rehearsals and performances are temporarily suspended because of COVID-19, but members say they look forward to resuming at a safer time. The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir.

LagunaTunes is a nonprofit organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). The group is funded by the Festival of Arts Foundation, Laguna lodging establishments, and the city of Laguna Beach. For more details visit lagunatuneschorus.org or email [email protected].

