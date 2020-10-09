SchoolPower Donates $10k to Boys & Girls Club

Share this:

SchoolPower kicked off its community campaign with a $10,000 gift to Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach from its newly formed COVID Impact Fund.

SchoolPower’s community fundraising efforts this year will focus on immediate help for students, teachers, and school district families.

“This year, more than ever, I think we all want to help,” SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand said in a statement. “We want to ensure our educators have the resources to effectively deliver instruction within the constraints of the health authorities, and we also want to make sure we help district families who are struggling.”

SchoolPower’s gift to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will help offset the costs of their in-person program, currently serving many kids who have parents who are single, working, and/or essential workers. As a result of adhering to the current health agency guidance, their capacity has been cut and their expenses have increased due to requirements for a higher staff-to-child ratio and supplies for each student.

“We are hoping this gift helps Boys & Girls Club serve LBUSD students during this tough time,

SchoolPower President Mark Smialowicz. “We know the club does not turn away any family due to financial circumstances and is committed to staying open. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Club and providing further support in any way we can.”

In addition, SchoolPower has launched a rolling grant program to quickly respond to needs of teachers, staff, and coaches, some who are teaching virtually or in person.

The first three grants approved include manipulatives for kindergarteners, reading intervention software for elementary schoolers, and a digital compound microscope for El Morro science classes.

To contribute, visit give.lbschoolpower.org.

