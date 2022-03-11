SchoolPower to host annual gala

SchoolPower will host its 36th annual gala supporting Laguna Beach public schools at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on March 19.

About 300 Laguna Beach community members are expected to attend, raising funds to enhance the educational experience and support the well-being of students enrolled in the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

This year’s theme, “Sense of Wonder,” spotlights SchoolPower’s ongoing efforts to support educators in inspiring students to become life-long learners and explore their passions.

The event’s online silent auction will include products and experiences donated by local businesses and families as well as grant requests by teachers, counselors, and coaches. These grants include a maker space for the Top of the World elementary library, tornado and thunder simulators for elementary STEAM labs, computer science books for the El Morro and TOW elementary students, Slumberkins emotional education plushies and resources for El Morro students, bocce balls sets for Thurston physical education classes, and a mental health resource library for Laguna Beach High School families.

Anyone, regardless of whether they attend the gala, can participate in the auction by texting “schoolpower” to 243-725.

“We are excited to invite SchoolPower supporters to bid on our sensational auction items and also contribute directly to our dynamic teacher grants,” SchoolPower President Harpal Sadhal said in a press release.