Sewage spill forces county closure of Laguna’s open coastal areas until further notice

Those planning on swimming, surfing or diving in the ocean along Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon today will have to wait after a sewage spill has forced the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Environmental Health Division to close the open coastal area until further notice.

According to a county release, a force main sewer line break is said to have caused the sewage spill. The total volume of the spill is estimated at 94,500 gallons.

The HCA has closed the affected bay water area to ocean water-contact sports until water quality monitoring results meet satisfactory standards.

“I strongly urge Laguna Beach residents, visitors, and tourists to heed the warnings of public health experts and avoid the beach. I am monitoring the situation to ensure we protect public health and our beaches,” OC Supervisor Katrina Foley said. “The Health Care Agency will continue testing the water to determine when the beach is safe to re-open.”

As of the afternoon of Nov. 29, HCA closures are in effect at the following beaches: Cleo Street Beach, Bluebird Canyon, Pearl Street Beach, Victoria Beach and Blue Lagoon Beach.

For information about Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, call (714) 433-6400 or visit www.OCBeachInfo.com. To report a sewage spill, call (714) 433-6419.