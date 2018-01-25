Boys Soccer (7-4-2, 2-1-1)

Laguna fell into third place after a pair of league games last week. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Breakers jumped out to a 3-0 lead over long-time rival Estancia only to have the Eagles (9-3-4, 2-0-2) battle back to tie the contest at 3-3 in the closing minutes. Estancia is currently third-ranked within Division 3. Breaker players scoring were Carson Cushing, Marcus Randrup and two goals from Jet Rocha. On Friday, Jan. 19, Breakers were locked in a 1-1 tie with fourth-ranked Division 4 Costa Mesa only to see it slip away in the closing minute as the Mustangs scored and moved into first place.

This week the Breakers were at fourth-place Saddleback on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and host Calvary Chapel on Friday, Jan. 26, at Guyer Field to open the second round of league play.

Girls Soccer (6-8-1, 4-0-0)

Laguna continued to move up in the rankings as they extended their league win streak last week with a pair of victories. On Tuesday, Jan. 16, they took Estancia 3-0 on two goals by Reilyn Turner and a shot by Haylee Jarvis and on Friday, Jan. 19, Jayd Sprague scored twice in the 2-0 win over Costa Mesa. The big match coming up will be with second place Godinez at home Tuesday, Jan. 30, with a 5 p.m. start time.

SSCIF D4 Poll for Jan : 22 – 1 – Paloma Valley, 2 – La Quinta/LQ, 3 – Valley Christian, 4 – Santa Ynez, 5 – St Margaret’s, 6 – Bishop Montgomery, 7 – Great Oak, 8 – Winward, 9 – Laguna Beach, 10 – Brentwood & San Marino