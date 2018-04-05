Softball (7-5)

League play begins on Wednesday, April 11, and the Breakers continued to improve in non-league play with four straight wins. Last week they defeated Bolsa Grande 16-4 on Monday, March 26, at Thurston, survived the crossing to Catalina Island to take down Avalon 15-2 on Wednesday, March 28, and swept a double header at Western on Saturday, March 31, taking 15-2 and 18-7 victories. The league will be challenging with Costa Mesa (11-3), Estancia (9-3), Calvary (8-4), and Godinez (8-4) vying for the three league automatic playoff berths.