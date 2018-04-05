Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)

Breakers defeated St Joseph’s/Lakewood on Tuesday, March 27, at Huntington Beach. Laguna’s JV also picked up a win over the Jesters. The top varsity pair, sophomores Hallie Carballo and Peri Brennan won 21-7, 21-10; second team of junior Kylee Matheson and sophomore Soren Patchell won 21-14, 21-14; third team of sophomore Olivia Nitoglia and freshman Jackie Strawn won 22-20, 21-8

On the JV squads, freshmen Sophie Black and Alessandra Nitoglia won 16-21, 21-5, 15-12; sophomore Madison Rogers and freshman Bella Mullin won 21-9, 21-16; freshmen Amelie Sadler and Mikayla Smith won 21-12, 21-7

Boys Volleyball (7-5, 3-0)

Despite being shorthanded this past week, the Breakers were still able to extend their league win streak to 91 consecutive matches on a pair of league sweeps. Last Tuesday, March 27, Laguna defeated Costa Mesa (2-4) 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 with Geste Bianchi leading the attack with 15 kills. Josh McManus added 10 kills while Aryton Garcia added six plus four aces, a solo block and 23 assists. On Thursday, March 29, Laguna snapped Godinez’s nine-match win streak with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 win at Dugger Gym. Bianchi led the team with 16 kills, McManus had 11.