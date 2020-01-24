‘Soles4Souls’ Fights Global Poverty

Share this:

One person’s unwanted shoes can help provide meaningful opportunities that many in developing nations need, which is why LBHS junior Jessie Rose has launched a shoe drive to collect 250 pair of new or gently new shoes.

The shoes that Jessie collects will be delivered to Soles4Souls—a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries.

There are two drop off locations: 645 St. Ann’s Drive (behind the high school baseball field) drop bag off at the bottom of the steps; or 2925 Mountain View Drive/Top of the World. Direct questions to 303-898-4392 or email [email protected]

Friendship Shelter Announces Fundraiser

The annual Rock for the Cause event to benefit Friendship Shelter will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Highway. Tickets, $75, are available at friendshipshelter.org/events and include two drinks and appetizers.

Grammy-nominated musician Frank Simes will provide live entertainment for the evening. He is the current musical director and lead guitarist for Roger Daltrey and Don Felder, and has performed with Mick Jagger, Don Henley and Stevie Nicks. The evening’s hosts will be Marshall Ininns and Shaena Stabler.

Friendship Shelter operates two shelter programs based in Laguna Beach, and a housing program throughout South Orange County. “Rock for the Cause brings our community together to have a great time while listening to amazing live music and supporting our work ending homelessness,” said Dawn Price, executive director of the Shelter.

Unitarians Offer Update On Friendship Shelter

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach invite all to a presentation by Michael Gamerl, treasurer and board member of Friendship Shelter and Laguna’s Alternative Sleeping Location (ASL) at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. He will discuss the new challenges, goals, and accomplishments in helping the local homeless population.

The Friendship Shelter’s goal is to end homelessness in South Orange County, one person at a time. It has added more than 80 units of Permanent Supportive Housing locally and has more units in development. Last year, the ASL opened a daytime program and revised the number of homeless being served. In providing a full complement of services to the most vulnerable homeless people in the community, the programs follow the framework of three, evidence-based practices: housing first, then harm reduction, then recovery. Besides meals and a place to sleep, the ASL offers showers, clean laundry facilities, and caseworkers to connect homeless people with services and resources. Generally, each night more than 160 homeless and formerly homeless people sleep safe, warm, and cared for due to one of the programs offered by the Friendship Shelter and the ASL.

Contact Rachel Daniels for more information, at 310-714-2699 or [email protected]

An Evening with Hans Rey at The Ranch

Wheels 4 Life, a nonprofit charity founded and operated by Hans and Carmen Rey that provides bicycles to people in need of transportation in developing countries, will hold a fundraiser and a premier of the film “TransHongKong” from 6-8 p.m. at The Ranch, 31106 S. Coast Highway, on Monday, Feb. 24. A one-hour talk by Hans Rey about his career highlights, favorite trails and adventures will be followed by the film along with a Q&A with Rey and the filmmaker Cedric Tassan. Tickets are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-hans-rey-transhongkong-film-premiere-fundraiser-tickets-89190197281.

$35K Available in Scholarships from Cox Charities

Cox Charities is offering $35,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in the Orange County and Palos Verdes area. The Cox Scholars scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2020 graduating high school senior living in a Cox Communications service area.

Deadline to complete and submit the online application is, Wednesday, Feb. 5. For more information, visit www.CoxCharitiesCA.org.

“Our company was founded by a teacher, and we are a technology company, so supporting STEM education and helping students realize their academic dreams has always been very important to us,” said Chanelle Hawken, Vice President, Government and Public Affairs for Cox Communications.

“In serving the youth of Orange County and Palos Verdes, we aim to pave the way for the next generation to make a difference in our community,” Hawken said.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to non-profit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2019, 16 students from Orange County and Palos Verdes were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

Seaside Legal Services Receives Grant from Gross Family Foundation

The nonprofit legal aid firm Seaside Legal Services has received a grant from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation. The gift is in keeping with Bill, Jeff and Jennifer Gross’s longstanding commitment to providing financial resources to organizations that provide a direct benefit to the communities in which they serve.

Seaside Legal Services was founded as a nonprofit organization in 2013 by Laguna Beach attorney A. Jane Fulton to provide experienced, high-quality legal services free of charge to South Orange County residents. Clients who demonstrate economic hardship can access assistance with cases involving civil matters including divorce, child custody, bankruptcy, wills and trusts, healthcare billing, and tenant-landlord disputes. Information can be found at www.seasidelegalservices.org

“Seaside Legal Services is deeply grateful to the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation for its help in furthering our goal of providing a direct benefit to the Orange County community,” noted Fulton. “We are here to provide both legal assistance and resources. I urge people to explore our website and take advantage of the copious information available online, including forms and instructions. Oftentimes folks find they can resolve their legal issues without assistance from a professional lawyer.”

Seaside Legal Services holds a free legal clinic on the second Monday of each month at the Susi Q Senior Center in Laguna Beach, where financially strapped clients 55 and older may set up an appointment by contacting social workers at the center. For information, call 949-464-6645.

Fiber Optic Installation Next Week

From Jan. 27 to March 27, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, Crown Castle’s contractor, Panoramavision, Inc., will be installing underground fiber optic cables along portions of Wendt Terrace, Park Avenue and Alta Laguna Boulevard. The fiber optic work is associated with Verizon small cell sites approved by the city’s Planning Commission. The project will be conducted in phases to minimize the impacts to residents. Traffic flow will be maintained during the project; however, minor traffic delays will occur in isolated areas with the use of flaggers to direct traffic. For questions or concerns, contact Crown Castle at 951-433-5130.

SCE Pole Replacements in Two Areas of Town

On Monday, Jan. 27, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., SCE’s contractor, Pro Energy Services, will be replacing a utility pole located in the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. The pole is located approximately 4,000 feet southeast of Moulton Meadows Park. A helicopter will be used to remove and replace the pole. The landing zone and staging area for the helicopter will occur within the wilderness park approximately 2,100 feet north of Moulton Meadows Park and adjacent to the emergency fire access road. The emergency fire access road will remain unobstructed during the work. For questions or concerns, contact Pro Energy Services at 760-504-8127.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., SCE will be replacing a utility pole located near 2299 Crestview Place. A small portion of Crestview Place will be closed in the vicinity. Signs will be posted alerting residents of the temporary street closure. For questions or concerns, please contact SCE’s Customer Service nu