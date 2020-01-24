Anita Abriel to Discuss ‘The Light After the War’

Share this:

Anita Abriel, author of “The Light After the War” will discuss and sign her book at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway. Inspired by her mother’s story of survival during the Holocaust, the novel of love and friendship spans World War II from Budapest to Austria and the postwar years from Naples to Caracas.

Abriel was born in Sydney, Australia. She received a bachelor’s in English literature with a minor in creative writing from Bard College and also attended UC Berkeley’s masters program in creative writing.

The event is free as is parking. Light snacks and complimentary beverages will be served. The book may be purchased in advance at Laguna Beach Books or online at LagunaBeachBooks.com.