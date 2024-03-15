Easter sunrise celebration keeps growing in Laguna Beach 

Last year, an estimated 250 people showed up at 6 a.m. to celebrate Easter at Laguna’s iconic Main Beach. This year’s celebration, hosted again at the same time and place by Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, is expected to draw a similarly large flock of early birds.

“This has become a celebration not just for our members but for the entire community,” said Rev. Mary Scifres, senior pastor at the church. “The Easter sunrise service is a literal moment of new hope dawning — and everyone is eager to share in that feeling, churchgoers or not.”

Volunteers will greet attendees with hot coffee and hand warmers. The service itself will include a praise band, many of whom have been playing at this service for years. Megan Waters, the music director at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, described the music as “a unique blend of tradition and modernity. We infuse familiar songs, like ‘Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,’ with a contemporary feel, featuring keyboard, guitars, percussion, and some truly wonderful vocalists. And songbooks are shared with the crowd, so that everybody can sing along.”

The service features a brief message and “open table” communion, where all are invited to participate, regardless of their tradition. Finally, people place flowers on a large cross, creating a beautiful springtime wreath.

“I love the spirit of the event,” said Chuck Kent, who attended for the first time last year and has since become a church member. “Much like Laguna Beach itself, the service is creative, warm, and welcoming to everyone. I especially like how little containers of bubbles get distributed so that, after the service, everybody gets to send little sparkles of joy skyward. It’s all pretty special.”

Easter this year is on Sunday, March 31, and the sunrise service begins at 6 a.m. at Main Beach in Laguna Beach. Attendees may bring folding chairs and, if they’d like, a flower for the community wreath. Coffee will be served starting at 5:45 a.m.

An indoor service will also be held at 10:00 a.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit lbumc.org.