South Laguna Community Garden to deliver farm-to-table meal

To celebrate the South Laguna Community Garden Park’s success at bringing the Laguna Beach community together and promoting healthy living, the Park will forgo its annual gala in favor of a Victory Garden Harvest. The home-delivered meals for four or two includes cocktails, appetizer, salad, vegetables, main course, dessert and wine prepared by Chef Tiffani Tincher and Farmer Leo, will arrive at your door at dinner time on Oct. 3, with safety precautions observed. A curated program of entertainment will accompany your meal.

An important part of the event is the array of paintings of the Garden Park produced by local artists—offered at auction at artafairfoundation.org/garden-park-auction/. The paintings were juried by Bill Atkins, graphic artist and art director of Gallery Q; Jonathan Burke, former president of the Laguna College of Art + Design; and Carole Zavala, painter, art teacher and one of the founders of Gallery Q. A sensitively rendered colored pencil depiction of a Matilija Poppy by Elizabeth McGhee is the first-place winner. Art works are available for viewing at 31709 Coast Highway. Call 949-499-3574 for questions regarding the art.

“Our abundant rains late last spring produced an especially dazzling show of flowers at the Garden Park. Even though we had to cancel our usual classes and community events, solitary appreciation of beauty was still permitted,” the Garden’s nonprofit group said in a press release. “So we invited artists to paint at the Garden Park and submit their works for a competition. The artists were a delight, so pleased to enjoy the Garden Park, masks and all. We appreciate their lovely and creative submittals and their generosity in allowing us to offer their works for sale to benefit the Garden Park.”

Bids will close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3, during the dinner. Reserve tickets now at SouthLaguna.org/garden

