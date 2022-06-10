Sports Update: 2022 Breaker All Sport Awards

Laguna Beach High School recently announced their 2021-22 season all-sport award winners following a format that has been in place for 16 seasons. 2021-22 was the school’s 88th season of competition. In past seasons, annual awards were issued by local media and skipped in some seasons. Finally, in 2006-07 the current format was established.

2022 LBHS Athletic Awards Selections:

Coach of the Year: Jeff Sears, Baseball (Posthumously)

Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Isabel Foley, Water Polo/Swim; Luke Degner, Football; and Max Burchi, Basketball/Baseball

Rotary Scholar-Athlete: Holden Seybold. Water Polo/Swim and Melanie Falkowski. Track/Cross Country

Female Athlete of Character: Melanie Falkowski, Track/Cross Country

Male Athlete of Character: Mael Metis, Track/Cross Country

Female Athlete of the Year: Ava Houlahan, Water Polo/Swim

Male Athlete of the Year: Will Kelly, Water Polo/Swim

2022 SSCIF Academic Award Selections

Anna Cheng (Girls Basketball) and Mack Pardun (Boys Volleyball) received the Southern Section CIF highest academic award for Laguna Beach High School in the 34th annual award announcement earlier this month. Both were key starters for their teams this season.

LBHS Alumni To Lead Water Polo:

Two former players will be taking the helm of the water polo teams replacing Ethan Damato who is joining the National USA Water Polo staff after a legendary high school coaching run.

Camron Hauer, a 2013 Laguna grad, has been an assistant with the program in past seasons and will be taking charge for the sport’s 60th season at Laguna. Hauer was a member of the 2010 and 2011 Division CIF championship teams for the Breakers and played collegiately at Cal Lutheran.

Claire Sonne, a 2017 Laguna grad, will be taking over the girls team but is no stranger to the program and players. She was a second-team all-county player and an all-CIF selection on the 31-0 2017 squad and went on to play at California (’21) for four seasons. She has recently been an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge and has worked with the SET club program the Laguna players participate in.

Next week: More updates on coaching changes at Laguna. Fall sports opening dates, Sunset Conference formats for next season.