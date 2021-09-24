Sports Update: Bingham’s 6 Touchdown Passes Leads the Breakers To Win

Football (4-1)

Bingham’s 6 Touchdown Passes Leads the Breakers – A 48-26 Win

Senior quarterback Will Bingham delivered some key passes to lead the Breakers to a decisive victory over Crean Lutheran from the powerful Empire League (Cypress, Kennedy, Tustin, Valencia & Pacifica).

Laguna was able to score on their first possession after Luke Degner returned a punt 17 yards to give Laguna great field position. Six plays later, Bingham found sophomore receiver Jacob Diver for the 19-yard score. Ziggy Molteni’s kick made it 7-0.

After another punt return by Degner, Laguna went 55 yards in four plays as a Bingham to another sophomore, Ryner Swanson, made it 14-0 after the Molteni extra point.

Crean then got moving and went 73 yards in 13 plays for a score. The point after failed making the score 14-6. Breakers turned the ball over on a fumble and Crean wasted no time to score early in the second quarter on five plays with the last one a 40-yard run. Laguna stopped the two-point attempt with a backfield tackle.

Breakers completed the second quarter cashing in on both possessions for scores while Crean’s remaining try ended in Luke Degner’s 23 yard interception return from the Laguna 18 stopping another Saints scoring threat.

Laguna ended any serious threat to the game’s outcome in the first six minutes of the second half. Breakers recovered the opening kickoff on the Laguna 36 then went 64 yards in 10 plays scoring on the first of three straight TD tosses to Luke Degner. Crean’s first try in the second-half was an incomplete pass before lineman Rowen Johnson picked off the next pass and literally lumbered 11 yards to the Crean 8. Less than a minute later it was 41-12.

Crean’s next try was ended on an intentional grounding call followed by a bad snap on the punt giving Laguna another short field drive for a score.

Next Game:

Breakers renew their series with Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana at 7 p.m. on Sept. at Guyer Field. Eagles lead the series 13-8-2 and are slight favorites for this meeting. Next week the Breakers conclude their non-league schedule with a contest at Segerstrom, recent winners over Thousand Oaks.

Team Leaders

Rush: Arntz 10-37, Golden 2-(2), Bingham 1-(4), Rasmussen 1-(4), team 1-(4)

Rec: Degner 7-101, Freeman 6-75, Swanson 5-79, Arntz 3-29, Diver 2-47

Passing: Bingham 33-23-0 331 yards 6 TDs 320.9 NCAA rating

IR: Degner 1-23, Johnson 1-11

Punt Rt: Degner 2-23

# 10 Will Bingham:

Game: 6 TD passes – tied for second ; 331 yards passing – seventh best single game total; NCAA efficiency rating of 320.9 is the highest I have found for QB’s attempting at-least 10 passes

Season: 1,292 yards passing ranks 19th; 18 season touchdown passes tied for eighth

Career: 2,432 yards passing ranks 12th; 26 career TD passes ranks tied for seventh with Danny Lane (1985-87)

# 14 Luke Degner

Season: 8 season receiving TD’s ranks 10th; 35 catches ranks 25th

Game Program & Rosters

There will not be paper game rosters this season, fans can go to breakersfootball.com and access the free digital football program for 2021

Boys Sand Volleyball (1-1)

Laguna’s Boys Sand team opened their eighth season of the sport at Laguna splitting a pair of matches. The squad is currently coached by Lance Stewart and the program has gone 41-12 for the previous seven seasons of play.

Edison 4, Laguna 3, on Sept. 14 at Newland Street Courts

1. Oskar Hingel/Riley Gapp won 21-12, 21,17 (Laguna)

2. Trey Ovens/ Laird Garcia lost 19-21, 18-21 (Edison)

3. Mack Pardun/ Jake Mauro lost 17-21, 18-21 (Edison)

4. Logan Ribarich/ Lucas McKibben lost 15-21, 18-21 (Edison)

5. Ethan Spiegal/ Blake Drapper lost 12-21, 17-21 (Edison)

4-Man: Oskar, Riley, Laird, Trey won 28-22

Laguna 4, Mater Dei 3 on Sept. 20 at Newland Street Courts

1. Oskar Hingel/Riley Gapp won 21-9, 21,17 (Laguna)

2. Trey Ovens/ Laird Garcia won 21-17, 17-21, 15-7 (Laguna)

3. Mack Pardun/ Jake Mauro lost 20-22, 21-18, 9-15 (Mater Dei)

4. Ethan Spiegal/ Lucas McKibben lost 14-21, 19-21 (Mater Dei)

5. Gavin Zaengle & Henry Miller lot 13-21, 16-21 (Mater Dei

4-Man: Oskar, Riley, Laird, Trey won 28-22 (Laguna)

Next match: 3 p.m. on Sept. 29 verses Newport Harbor at Grant Street Courts in Newport

Cross Country

Laguna ran last Saturday at the 40th Annual Woodbridge Invitational held at the Silver Lakes Sports Park on a fast three-mile flat course.

The Girls competed in a rated 26 team race with 181 runners that included top teams from all divisions and some top out-of-state squads like Southlake Carroll, Texas. Breakers behind Melenie Falkowski finished 16th out of 26 teams with Falkowski 10th overall in the very competitive field. Also placing for the Breakers were Sudney Sydney, Coco Reed, Kaelyn Chism, and Anoua Carrie.

The Boys team ran in a 23-team race featuring mostly Division 4 and 5 size schools. Laguna finished third behind Cathedral/LA and Menlo with Mael Metis the top runner for the Breakers finishing 7th overall with a 15:32 on the course. Also scoring for Laguna were Christopher Drews, Alex Boyd, Luke Anderton, and Sean Laird. The showing helped return the Breakers to the Coach’s Poll for this week.

Southern Section CIF DIV 4 Poll for Sept 20:

Boys: 1 – O Lutheran, 2 – Laguna Hills, 3 – Oaks Christian, 4 – Cathedral, 5 – Big Bear, 6 – Laguna Beach, 7 – Burroughs/Ridgecreast, 8 – Harvard-Westlake, 9 – JSerra, 10 – Wilson/HH

Girls: 1 – JSerra, 2 – La Canada, 3 – Oaks Christian, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Bishop Amat, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – El Segundo, 8 – Orange Lutheran, 9 – So Pasadena, 10 – Covina

Up next: Nike Invite in Portland on Sept. 25.

Girls Golf (0-3)

Laguna completed their non-league schedule hosting the Edison Chargers on September 23. They played well in this past Tuesday’s match losing to Fountain Valley 178-208 at Ben Brown’s. Top Laguna player so far this season is Jaden Shalala. League play opens with Corona del Mar on Sept.28.

Girls Tennis (2-1)

The Breakers are off until they travel to Huntington Beach on Sept. 23.

Boys Water Polo (8-5)

Breakers finished seventh at the prestigious South Coast Tournament played this past weekend at Newport area pools. The finish by Laguna was their best since 2011 and included some signature wins to help solidify the Breakers top 10 status in California Boys Water Polo.

Play in the tournament opened on Thursday at the Costa Mesa pool where Laguna thrashed Edison 11-4 behind Sai Bassett’s three goals. Eight different players scored including Frankie Laptin. In the nightcap, Laguna held off Bishop’s from La Jolla 12-10 as Will Kelly and Nick Hoffs each provided three goals. Cade Anderton and Holden Seybold each scored twice against the Knights.

On Friday, Breakers were no match for league rival Huntington Beach losing 15-3 to the Oilers at the Costa Mesa pool. On Saturday, the locals lost 10-7 to Harvard Westlake at the Newport Harbor pool but rebounded in the afternoon game defeating San Diego’s top team, Cathedral Catholic 8-7 as Holden Seybold provided the game winner in the final minute of play.

Sunset Surf League play opened this past Wednesday against Huntington Beach in a contest to be played at Newport Harbor’s full size pool. Breakers will then be off until they travel to Newport Harbor for a league match on Sept. 29.

Scoring leaders after 13 games: Will Kelly -50, Sai Bassett – 22, Nick Hoffs -18, Cade Anderton & Holden Seybold both with 15.

Girls Volleyball (12-12)

Breakers went 2-2 winning two contests full strength and dropping two. The big win was last Friday night when the Breakers used a very athletic rotation the steamrolled Corona del Mar 25-15, 25-11, 25-20 in the Sunset Surf League opener at Dugger Gym. Sydney Freeman led the hitters with 10 kills while Sophie Reavis added eight, Kara Zaengle and Natalia Hagopian each adding 5. Brooklyn Yelland at Libero was superb on service receive and defensive digs.

Breakers must finish at least at .500 to be considered for post season. Edison at Dugger Gym on Sept. 30 looms at as a key remaining match. Home matches against Huntington on Oct. 7 and Los Alamitos on Oct. 12 are the last remaining regular season matches.

Game statistics, YTD totals, and match video highlights are available on Max preps.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first!