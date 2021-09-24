Laguna Real Estate Charitable Fund donates $30,000 to nonprofits

The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF) held a tribute and appreciation dinner on Sept. 15 for 17 community-serving organizations at seven7seven.

Each nonprofit received a check for $1,000. In the past year, LRE/CAF also donated another $5,000 to the Laguna Food Pantry, $2,250 to graduating high school students, $500 to Waymakers, and $5,000 to a needy real estate individual.

LRE/CAF is a select group of volunteer REALTORS and related business partners with a longtime history of giving back to the community and helping other real estate professionals in time of need. Since its founding in 2004, the nonprofit has donated more than $1 million by holding successful fundraisers that have been postponed for two years because of the pandemic.

The evening was a festive affair with live music provided by the OC Coastal Band, a champagne toast, and full dinner to thank those attending for all they do for the community. LRE/CAF Board members included officers Cheri Romig, Gayle Waite, Debbie Brown-Aldimassi, Nancy Pooley; directors and advisors Mahmoud Aldimassi, Natalie Alvarez, Rick Gold, Suzanne Taylor, Dede Westgaard-Pike, Peter Yoss, Patrick Zellar, Jerry Bieser, Liz Comerford, Jan Herkelrath, John Hoover, Les Jenison, Carol Josepher, Michael LaRiche, Tracy Lineback, and Madelaine Whiteman.

This year’s grant recipients include the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, First Thursdays Art Walk, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Beach Dance Festival, Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Food Pantry, Laguna Beach Parents Club, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LOCA Foundation, No Square Theatre, Sally’s Fund, and Waymakers. Local animal-focused nonprofits also received grants, including Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, Catmosphere, PUP Laguna Beach benefiting the Laguna Beach

Animal Shelter, and Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

LRE/CAF will partner with the Red Cross for a community blood drive on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Pacific Sotheby’s parking at 32356 S. Coast Hwy.