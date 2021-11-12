Sports Update: Breakers Defeat Chino, Play at Claremont on Friday

Football (10-1)

Breakers opened the 2021 Football playoffs seeded No. 1 in the 16-team D9 of the 14 playoff divisions for the 372 schools that play 11-man football. The first game was last Friday night against Chino (7-3) a 1,900-student school that finished second in the four-team Sierra League (Covina, Rowland, and Pomona High School). The Cowboys brought a large squad and a good-size fan base with them to Laguna and carried season wins over programs like Fontana, Walnut, West Covina and Diamond Bar

Laguna opened the contest scoring on their first possession with a 62-yard 7-play drive that ended with a perfectly executed Will Bingham to Luke Degner “textbook” pass play. From that point onward, both teams struggled offensively with each trading possessions four times before Laguna scored on another big play early in the second period. Once again Bingham connected to Degner for a 73-yard score to extend the lead to 14-0. After an exchange of possessions, Chino got on the scoreboard after a pair of late calls gave the visitors the ball deep in the red zone. The quick score was met by Laguna with another big play this one by Jacob Diver good for 60-yards.

After holding Chino to a minus three yards, Breakers got one last try at the ball before intermission and quickly delivered a 65-yard 5-play drive for another Diver score.

In the second half, both teams traded punts before Chino shanked their second punt attempt for no net yards setting up a short Breaker drive. Breakers quickly delivered then executed an on-side kick to deliver the knockout punch on a one-play drive to Degner for a 42-7 advantage. From there it was running clock and subs to playout the contest.

Laguna travels to Claremont (6-5) on Friday for a meeting with the Wolfpack. Claremont played a tough schedule and Breakers need a very solid performance to keep their momentum. Claremont was second to West Covina in the San Antonio League losing 10-7 and while the Bulldogs took Claremont they lost a non-league contest to Chino 28-21.

If Laguna wins – they will host the semifinal contest on Nov. 19 with either St. Margaret’s or San Dimas.

RUSH: Fields 9-32, Bingham 5-(4)

REC: Degner 6-167, Swanson 3-31, Diver 3-86, Dworakowski 2-23, Fields 1-(2)

PASS: Bingham 28-14-2 319 yards 6 TDS 202.1 rating

P Return: Degner 3-25

KOR: J Arntz 1-11

Punts: Sprague 4-157 39.2 average

SEASON INDIVIDUAL RECORDS

Total offense: Bingham 3,055 yards (Old Record 3,000 yards, Andrew Johnson 2018

Season Receiving Yards: 1,237 by Degner, old record 1,184 by Sean Nolan 2018

Season Touchdown passes: 43 – Bingham, old record 42 by Andrew Johnson, 2018

Season Rec Touchdowns: 19 – Degner (record tied with Chris Paul, 11 games 2009)

GAME PROGRAM:

There will not be paper game rosters this season, fans can go to breakersfootball.com and access the free digital football program for 2021

Cross Country

The teams will run in the Division 4 Southern Section CIF prelims which will be held on Nov. 13 at Mt. SAC. There are 38 boy’s and 42 girl’s teams competing in three heats of each. The top five teams in each heat plus the 16th fastest overall advance to the finals to be held on the same course on Nov. 20. At the section finals, the top seven teams advance to the State Meet which will be held on Nov. 27 at Woodward Park, Fresno.

Girls Tennis (12-4, 6-0)

Breakers Shock Corona Del Mar, Roll into Semifinals

Laguna pulled off three straight tennis upsets to advance to the Division 1 semifinals that were held on Wednesday. If the Breakers defeat La Canada (11-3) they would play in the finals on Friday against either Huntington Beach (16-2) or No. 2 seed San Marino (14-1) 11:30 a.m. at the Claremont Club in Claremont near the site of the football game scheduled for that evening.

Post-season started with Laguna defeating Villa Park (12-4) on Nov. 3 on the Spartan courts as the Breaker singles trio dominated play. On Nov. 5, the squad surprised Corona del Mar 11-7 as the Jessica MacCallum, Katelyn Smith, and Sarah MacCallum easily won their sets but Laguna No. 1 doubles team of Kendyl and Ainsley Beresford won their first two sets to clinch the win. The No. 1 seed Sea Kings, Surf League champs ended their season at 14-7. This past Monday, Laguna won five of nine doubles sets and substituted on singles to stop Claremont (14-3) on the Laguna courts, 12-6.

Overall, there have been 47 years of Southern Section CIF sponsored team playoffs, Laguna has qualified 42 times and has advanced to at-least the semifinals 20 times. Breakers last title was the Division 1 crown in 2005. Breakers are 100-30 in SSCIF playoff matches entering the semi’s.

Boys Water Polo (16-11, 2-4)

Breakers lost their opening game of the 8-team open division on Nov. 4 in a tough 13-8 loss to Newport Harbor at the Tar’s pool. Breakers trailed 5-3 at the intermission and 10-7 after three quarters of play. Frank Laptin had 16 saves in the contest while Will Kelly scored five goals. Also scoring were Cade Anderton Nick Hoffs, and Coleman Judd.

