Sports update: Breakers win at Westminster, capture third straight league title

FOOTBALL (9-1, 3-0) – BIG 4 LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Breakers win at Westminster, 42-7 – Seeded #2 in D7 Playoffs – Chino #1

Laguna easily defeated Westminster last Friday night at the Lion’s Field to capture their third straight league title.

Breakers jumped out early as Chase Tyson intercepted a Westminster pass in their first possession, setting up a five-play drive ending with Nick Rogers running 30 yards for the score. Laguna scored on their first five possessions, with Rogers providing a strong running game for 176 yards plus catching four passes, including two scores.

The officiating and cool damp conditions affected the last half of the game. Still, the Breakers had one of their most offensive outputs of the 89 football seasons as Jackson Kollock threw for 390 yards.

This past Sunday, Laguna’s computer ranking resulted in the #2 seed in the D-7 playoffs (they were D-9 last season), with Chino, the only team to beat Laguna, as the #1 seed. The first game is on Friday, Nov. 3, hosting El Dorado and will be a difficult opponent as the Golden Hawks also lost similarly in overtime to Chino as a bad snap spoiled a two-point conversion try, giving the Cowboys a 35-34 win on Sept. 22. El Dorado has wins over Foothill (41-19), Canyon (41-0), Esperanza (31-7) Valencia and Valley Christian. Breakers are 2-2 with the Golden Eagles with the games played back in 1970-73 when they were both in the Orange League. This is Laguna’s 22nd season to make the playoffs, and the squad holds a 24-19 record, with titles in 1946 and 2022.

Game recaps and video highlights are posted on the football page at the Laguna Max Preps within a few hours of the game concluding. It’s a great way to see the top plays of the evening. www.maxpreps.com/ca/laguna-beach/laguna-beach-breakers/football.

FROSH-SOPH FOOTBALL – 10-0-0

With coach Hunter Braun at the helm, the squad set a school record, going 10-0 and outscoring their opponents 457-14 as the most successful lower-level football team for the school in 90 seasons. The Breakers beat Chino 33-8, Dana Hills 41-0, Northwood 47-0, Santa Ana 62-0, Lakeside 49-0, Charter Oak 27-6, Garden Grove 40-0, Ocean View 50-0, Godinez 60-0 and Westminster 48-0.

CROSS COUNTRY – Girls Claim League Title

As expected, the Laguna girls cross country team captured the Sunset Wave League title with five of the league’s top eight runners. The Breakers scored 24, Edison 53, Fountain Valley 59 and Marina 96 in the 3-mile run. The team scoring is calculated by adding the place number for your top five runners. A perfect score is 15.

Sydney Sydney, Yolo Javier, Kiara Flores, Hayden Joseph and Karina Pitz earned First Team All-League. Emily Williams earned Second team honors.

SSCIF prelims are on Saturday, Nov. 11. Finals are also Nov. 11, and both at Mt San Antonio College.

Breakers must finish at least seventh to qualify for the state meet on Nov. 25.

In boys cross country, the Breakers were third at the league meet on Oct. 28 at Central Park in Huntington Beach, with Corona del Mar capturing the team title. Theo Drews and Zachary Menter both earned Second Team All-League honors.

For more information, visit the girls’ website at www.lbxc.org and the boys’ at www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com.

GIRLS TENNIS (15-3, 6-0) TOP SEED in D2 Playoffs

On Monday, CIF announced Laguna as the top seed in D2 Playoffs after missing the rankings for much of the season to finally reach #4 entering the final week of the regular season. The Breakers opened play this past Wednesday, facing Redondo Union. If the seedings hold, they will face Palm Desert on Nov. 3 and Temecula Valley on Nov. 6. The semifinals are set for Nov. 8 and finals on Nov. 10. Laguna’s last trip to the finals was in 2018, and their last title was in 2005. Overall, Laguna is 100-31 in the postseason.

Last week in the Sunset Wave League Tournament held at Edison, Ava Chadha lost to Lily Roman (Newport Harbor) 6-1 5-7 (10-7) in the title match for singles. Izzy Lobosco was third with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Edison’s Kaylee Ho.

In doubles, Rebecca and Jessica MacCallum easily rolled to the title in straight sets without dropping a game. Kendyl Beresford/Ryan Levine, the Breaker’s #2 doubles squad, finished second.

The MacCallum sisters are hoping to have a shot at the SSCIF Doubles title when that tournament begins on Nov. 20. Previously, the sisters were in the 2021 tournament but withdrew, and last year, they did not participate. Their older sister Sarah won the title with Ella Pachl in 2019.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (8-3, 4-2)

Breakers season ended in the OC League Playoffs last week in Huntington in a loss to the Oilers.

Oct. 25 – Huntington Beach 7, Laguna 0 at Newland Street Courts

#1 Kai Patchell/ Ryan Loughlin lost 11-21, 21-16, 6-15

#2 Chase Bryan/ Dylan Sirianni lost 21-17, 18-21, 11-15

#3 Ryan Halloran/ Silas Richland lost 13-21, 21-18, 10-15

#4 Parker Gapp/ Luke Singer lost 13-21, 15-21

#5 Dylan Sweet/ Ben Rowan ost 17-21, 16-21

4 Man HB Laguna 28-17

BOYS WATER POLO (15-12, 3-3) – #2 Seed in D-1 Playoffs

The Breakers opened the D1 playoffs this past Wednesday at South Coast League champion San Clemente in the opening round of the 13-team Division I playoffs. Breakers are seeded second this year after last season’s #1 seed that ended in a tough 6-5 loss to Foothill in the semifinals. If the seedings hold, Laguna will face the Knights again in the semifinals on Nov. 8.

Breakers have qualified for their 32nd straight post-season appearance and their 40th appearance in 60 seasons of the sport at Laguna.

Last week, the squad easily defeated Los Alamitos as the Breakers jumped out to an 8-0 lead before the host Griffins scored. Laguna led 11-3 early in the second half and coasted to a 14-9 win. The victory forced a second place playoff match with Huntington Beach that was played the following day at Edison. The Oilers led 9-4 at one point before a Laguna rally led by Cade Anderton brought Laguna back. Eli Taub scored with 37 seconds remaining to tie the game at 10, forcing overtime. Cade fouled out, and the Breakers faded to a 15-10 loss. Overall, Cade had four goals, Max Schlaich and Dylan Williams each had two scores. Tyler Swensen recorded 14 saves in the cage.

The contest resulted in Huntington receiving the number one seed in the playoffs. The top eight teams are in the Open Division playoffs, with Newport and Corona del Mar the only public schools to make the cut. There are 163 teams distributed over seven levels in the Boys Water Polo playoffs, with Laguna the tenth-ranked team overall.

WINTER SPORTS

Boys Basketball: The 90th season opens on Nov. 13 at the Ocean View Tournament

Girls Basketball: Nov. 14 verses Godinez, 6:30 p.m., Dugger Gym

Boys Soccer: Nov. 17 at Northwood

Girls Soccer: Nov. 30 at Beckman

Girls Water Polo: Nov. 22 – The second annual alumni game – 3 p.m.

Wrestling: Dec. 13 vs. Huntington Beach

Have a note or question about Laguna sports? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.