Police K-9s Outfitted with New Protective Vests

The Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation has purchased custom protective vests for the police department’s two Belgian Malinois K-9s after a donation from board member Bob Roper.

“When my brother-in-law told me about the Tucson police outfitting their K-9s with protective vests, I asked Chief Calvert if the Laguna Beach K-9s were equally well protected,” Roper said, “When he told me that the department was unsuccessful in securing grant funding for the vests, I immediately volunteered to underwrite the purchase of these essential tools.”

The manufacturer, K-9 Storm, is considered the gold standard in K-9 protection, according to the Foundation. Each dog is measured in 27 different areas to create a custom vest perfectly fitted to them. The handler could have the dog wear the vest the entire shift if they chose to without worrying about tiring the dog with the extra weight or causing them to overheat. The vest is stab- and slash-resistant and provides underbelly impalement protection.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Bob Roper on this important project,” said Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation president Glenn Gray. “The department’s K-9s are an essential part of effective policing, and these vests will ensure that they are well protected as they undertake often dangerous missions on behalf of the community.”