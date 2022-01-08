Sports Update: Fall 2021 Laguna Beach High School Athletic Awards

CROSS COUNTRY

2021 was not the season the teams were hoping to have as they fell short in qualifying for the State Meet after three successful trips. The teams still qualified for the Southern Section finals— 22nd straight time for the Boys, 19th consecutive times for the Girls. The teams are in Division 4 based on enrollment (601- 1520 students) with a total of 98 eligible schools. Only the top 16 make the finals—quite an achievement streak for the Breakers.

Boys:

All-Sunset Surf League: Mael Metis – 1st Team

Team Awards:

Rookie of the Year – Jason Loomis

Breaker Tough – Chris Drews

Legacy Award – Mael Metis

Coach’s Award – Alexander Boyd, William Coffey, and Theodore Coffey

Four-Year Award – Luke Anderton, Mael Metis, and Cody Burton

Most Outstanding Varsity Runner – Mael Metis

Most Outstanding JV Runner – Conner Joyce

Most Outstanding FS Runner – Theodore Drews

Pride Award – Luke Anderton

Girls:

All-Sunset Surf League: Melanie Falkowski – 1st Team

Team Awards:

Most Outstanding Runner – Melanie Falkowski

Breakers Legacy Award – Melanie Falkowski

Most Improved – Kiara Flores

Rookie of the Year – Tess Smialowicz

Breaker Tough – Fiona McCue

Coaches Award – Yuwa Tennen and Tess Smialowicz

4-Year Award – Melanie Falkowski, Yuwa Tennen, Abigail Williams, Coco Reed, and Morgan Zevnik

GIRLS GOLF

Breakers completed their 24th season of competition and continue to improve in the very competitive Sunset Conference. Laguna tied for third this season with Newport Harbor.

All-Sunset Wave League:

Brooklyn Conlon – 2nd Team

Team Awards:

Varsity CO-MVP – Jaden Shalala

Varsity CO-MVP – Brooklyn Conlon

Coach’s Award – Gabrielle Finkelstein

Varsity Most Improved – Julianna Franconi-Krychman

JV MVP – Natalie Ralston

Coach’s Award – Luxy Bynum

JV Most Improved – Julia Foley

FOOTBALL

Laguna had their sixth best varsity season in 87 years as the Breakers rolled to a 10-2 mark in 2021 and the league title.

Team MVP: Luke Degner

All-Golden West Conference – PAC 4 League

MVP – Luke Degner

Offensive MVP – Will Bingham

FIRST TEAM:

Cooper Buckhorn – Linebacker

Micah Chavez – Defensive Line

David Dworakowski – Defensive Line

Ryner Swanson – Wide receiver/tight end

Rowen Johnson – Offensive Line

Tyler Fields – Running back

SECOND TEAM:

Clay Allen – Linebacker

Jack Arntz – Safety

Sam Garwal – Linebacker

Jacob Diver – Wide receiver

Duke Wollam – Offensive Line

GIRLS TENNIS

Rick Conkey back for his fifth season had another successful run with the Breakers (12-5) as the team captured the Sunset Wave League title and advanced to the D1 Semifinals.

All-County – Doubles: Sarah MacCallum and Jessica MacCallum – 2nd Team

All-Sunset Surf League

Sarah MacCallum and Jessica MacCallum Doubles Champion

Katelyn Smith – Singles Finalist

Team Awards:

Varsity:

MVP and Team Spirit – Sarah MacCallum

MVP – Jessica MacCallum

MVP – Katelyn Smith

Most Improved – Camille Deckey

Junior Varsity:

MVP Singles – Lola Sabol

MVP Doubles — Chloe Balliet

Coach’s Award — Sarah Wong

Frosh-Soph:

MVP — Natasha (Tashi) Jochim

MVP — Grace Barsamian

Coach’s Award — Jacqueline Saba

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

New coach Sinan Tanik had less than a day to meet the team and play their first contest but the Breakers eventually found their groove after overcoming key injuries to qualify for the playoffs for the 47th time and advance to the semifinals for the 42nd year. Laguna (18-16) finished second in the Sunset Surf League after sweeping Los Alamitos on back-to-back days. The season ended in a thrilling five-set loss to eventual champion Aliso Niguel at the Wolverine gym.

All-CIF – D1- Sophie Reavis

All-County Sophie Reavis – 2nd Team

All-Sunset Surf League

Natalia Hagopian – 1st Team Setter

Sophie Reavis – 1st Team OH

Lucy Loughlin – 2nd Team Libero

Team Awards

Varsity:

Most Improved – Sara Johnson

Best Teammate — Jacqueline Witteman

Coach’s Award – Natalia Hagopian

MVP – Sophie Reavis

Junior Varsity:

Most Improved – Sydney Ford

Best Teammate — Amy Metri

Coach’s Award – Chantelle Andronesi

MVP – Coco Black

Frosh-Soph:

Most Improved – Ashley Spencer

Best Teammate — Sophie Utge

Coach’s Award – Payton Taylor

MVP — Ava Steris

BOYS WATER POLO

Laguna finished the No. 3 public school in the state for Boys Water Polo but third in the ultra-tough Sunset Surf League for their strongest ranking in the program’s 58 seasons of play at Laguna.

All-CIF – D1 — Will Kelly

All-County — Will Kelly

All-Sunset Surf League

Will Kelly – 1st Team

Frank Laptin – 2nd Team

Sai Bassett – 2nd Team

Team Awards – not disclosed

