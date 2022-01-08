Sports Update: Fall 2021 Laguna Beach High School Athletic Awards

CROSS COUNTRY
2021 was not the season the teams were hoping to have as they fell short in qualifying for the State Meet after three successful trips. The teams still qualified for the Southern Section finals— 22nd straight time for the Boys, 19th consecutive times for the Girls. The teams are in Division 4 based on enrollment (601- 1520 students) with a total of 98 eligible schools. Only the top 16 make the finals—quite an achievement streak for the Breakers.
Boys:
All-Sunset Surf League: Mael Metis – 1st Team
Team Awards:
Rookie of the Year – Jason Loomis
Breaker Tough – Chris Drews
Legacy Award – Mael Metis
Coach’s Award – Alexander Boyd, William Coffey, and Theodore Coffey
Four-Year Award – Luke Anderton, Mael Metis, and Cody Burton
Most Outstanding Varsity Runner – Mael Metis
Most Outstanding JV Runner – Conner Joyce
Most Outstanding FS Runner – Theodore Drews
Pride Award – Luke Anderton
Girls:
All-Sunset Surf League: Melanie Falkowski – 1st Team
Team Awards:
Rookie of the Year – Jason Loomis
Most Outstanding Runner – Melanie Falkowski
Breakers Legacy Award – Melanie Falkowski
Most Improved – Kiara Flores
Rookie of the Year – Tess Smialowicz
Breaker Tough – Fiona McCue
Coaches Award – Yuwa Tennen and Tess Smialowicz
4-Year Award – Melanie Falkowski, Yuwa Tennen, Abigail Williams, Coco Reed, and Morgan Zevnik
GIRLS GOLF
Breakers completed their 24th season of competition and continue to improve in the very competitive Sunset Conference. Laguna tied for third this season with Newport Harbor.
All-Sunset Wave League:
Brooklyn Conlon – 2nd Team
Team Awards:
Varsity CO-MVP – Jaden Shalala
Varsity CO-MVP – Brooklyn Conlon
Coach’s Award – Gabrielle Finkelstein
Varsity Most Improved – Julianna Franconi-Krychman
JV MVP – Natalie Ralston
Coach’s Award – Luxy Bynum
JV Most Improved – Julia Foley
FOOTBALL
Laguna had their sixth best varsity season in 87 years as the Breakers rolled to a 10-2 mark in 2021 and the league title.
Team MVP: Luke Degner
All-Golden West Conference – PAC 4 League
MVP – Luke Degner
Offensive MVP – Will Bingham
FIRST TEAM:
Cooper Buckhorn – Linebacker
Micah Chavez – Defensive Line
David Dworakowski – Defensive Line
Ryner Swanson – Wide receiver/tight end
Rowen Johnson – Offensive Line
Tyler Fields – Running back
SECOND TEAM:
Clay Allen – Linebacker
Jack Arntz – Safety
Sam Garwal – Linebacker
Jacob Diver – Wide receiver
Duke Wollam – Offensive Line
GIRLS TENNIS
Rick Conkey back for his fifth season had another successful run with the Breakers (12-5) as the team captured the Sunset Wave League title and advanced to the D1 Semifinals.
All-County – Doubles: Sarah MacCallum and Jessica MacCallum – 2nd Team
All-Sunset Surf League
Sarah MacCallum and Jessica MacCallum Doubles Champion
Katelyn Smith – Singles Finalist
Team Awards:
Varsity:
MVP and Team Spirit – Sarah MacCallum
MVP – Jessica MacCallum
MVP – Katelyn Smith
Most Improved – Camille Deckey
Junior Varsity:
MVP Singles – Lola Sabol
MVP Doubles — Chloe Balliet
Coach’s Award — Sarah Wong
Frosh-Soph:
MVP — Natasha (Tashi) Jochim
MVP — Grace Barsamian
Coach’s Award — Jacqueline Saba
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
New coach Sinan Tanik had less than a day to meet the team and play their first contest but the Breakers eventually found their groove after overcoming key injuries to qualify for the playoffs for the 47th time and advance to the semifinals for the 42nd year. Laguna (18-16) finished second in the Sunset Surf League after sweeping Los Alamitos on back-to-back days. The season ended in a thrilling five-set loss to eventual champion Aliso Niguel at the Wolverine gym.
All-CIF – D1- Sophie Reavis
All-County Sophie Reavis – 2nd Team
All-Sunset Surf League
Natalia Hagopian – 1st Team Setter
Sophie Reavis – 1st Team OH
Lucy Loughlin – 2nd Team Libero
Team Awards
Varsity:
Most Improved – Sara Johnson
Best Teammate — Jacqueline Witteman
Coach’s Award – Natalia Hagopian
MVP – Sophie Reavis
Junior Varsity:
Most Improved – Sydney Ford
Best Teammate — Amy Metri
Coach’s Award – Chantelle Andronesi
MVP – Coco Black
Frosh-Soph:
Most Improved – Ashley Spencer
Best Teammate — Sophie Utge
Coach’s Award – Payton Taylor
MVP — Ava Steris
BOYS WATER POLO
Laguna finished the No. 3 public school in the state for Boys Water Polo but third in the ultra-tough Sunset Surf League for their strongest ranking in the program’s 58 seasons of play at Laguna.
All-CIF – D1 — Will Kelly
All-County — Will Kelly
All-Sunset Surf League
Will Kelly – 1st Team
Frank Laptin – 2nd Team
Sai Bassett – 2nd Team
Team Awards – not disclosed
