Sports Update: Girls Indoor Volleyball beats Marina on sand

Girls Indoor – Sunset League Volleyball (3-0)

Coach Shawn Patchell’s squad went 3-0 to open league play beginning with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 win over Marina on March 4 at the Huntington sand courts at Newland Street/PCH. Breakers then took Corona del Mar 18-25, 25-15, 25-15 on March 5 at Main Beach. Brooklyn Yelland, Ella Tyus, and Sydney Freeman provided the offense. On Monday on the breezy Newland courts, the Breakers surprised Huntington Beach 17-25, 25-23, 25-20. In that match, Laguna was down 6-1 in set three before the team battled back on a 19-5 run to control the game and match for the victory. Sharp play by Natalia Hagopian, Ella Tyus, Brooklyn Yelland, Dempsey Sadler, Sydney Freeman, and Luisa LoFranco were key in the win. Weather permitting, Laguna was scheduled to face Edison this past Wednesday and Newport Harbor (3-0) on Thursday at Main Beach at 3 p.m.

Football Opens Thursday

The planned opening contest at Garden Grove was cancelled with Costa Mesa replacing Laguna as the Argonauts opponent pushing Laguna’s opening game to this Thursday at Segerstrom. The 2020-21 season will be Laguna’s 87th at the varsity level.

March 18 at Segerstrom (2-3-0)

March 26 at Marina (1-1-0)

April 2 Ocean View (2-5-1)

April 16 at Westminster (0-2-0)

# Pac 4 Game (Godinez is not playing football)

Cross Country Splits with Los Alamitos

Melanie Falkowski captured top honors as the Breaker’s Girls Cross Country squad defeated Los Alamitos 25-30 on March 5 at Central Park in Huntington Beach. The team victory snapped the Griffins win streak and reversed the outcome from their meeting on Feb. 20. Coco Reed was third overall with Grace Wilson, Sydney Schaefgen and Anoua Carrie also scoring for the Breakers. Falkowski finished the three-mile run with a stellar 18:01.8 time

On the boys side, the Griffins edge Laguna 27-29 despite Mateo Bianchi taking top honors with a 16:07.0 three-mile run. William Goodwin, Christopher Drews, Theodore Drews and Luke Anderton also scored for Laguna

Boys Sand Volleyball (1-0)

The Breakers were rained out of their last two scheduled games.

Boys Water Polo (0-2)

The team opened their limited season facing the top two public schools in Orange County starting on March 3 at Huntington Beach. Laguna kept toe-to-toe with the Oilers will into the contest before the hosts broker a 4-4 tie on their way to a 15-8 win. William Kelly led the team with three goals followed by single scores from Aiden McDennon, Hunter Ledger, Sai Bassett, Michael Pinto, and Cade Anderton. Frank Laptin was stellar in the cage with 14 saves.

On Saturday it was more of the same as Newport prevailed 15-9 at the Sailor’s pool. Kelly again led with three goals for Laguna. This past week Laguna faced Corona del Mar at home on Wednesday , traveled to JSerra on March 12 then host Huntington Beach on March 13. The season will conclude by March 20.

Girls Water Polo (2-0)

As expected, the Laguna squad opened the season with an outstanding defensive performance at the new pool at Los Alamitos on March 4 with a 15-2 win over the Griffins (2-1). Laguna used 17 field players and held a 13-0 lead early in the third quarter before clearing the bench. Rachael Carver and Molly Renner led in scoring with three goals while Nicole Struss added two scores, two assists and a drawn exclusion. Lauren Schneider recorded 12 saves. Laguna leads the series 21-5.

On Saturday at Newport, Laguna was less than sharp with a 14-8 win over the much-improved Sailors. Jessie Rose continued her streak winning all the sprints, adding an early power play goal and recording four steals. Emma Lineback contributed three goals, three assists, and two drawn exclusions while Molly Renner added three goals two assists and three drawn exclusions. Breakers lead the series 19-10 and now have won 62 straight league games dating back to February 2006. The current overall win streak is 23.

This week Laguna faced Corona del Mar at home this past Wednesday and will host Orange Lutheran on Saturday. The Varsity B team will take on JSerra varsity on March 12 at the Lion’s pool. The season concludes next week.

Girls Tennis (2-1)

Laguna dropped a 13-3 contest to Mater Dei on March 4 at the local courts. They return to action next Tuesday hosting Newport Harbor.

Boys Tennis (2-0)

The Breakers opened their 87th season last Saturday defeating Sage Hill 11-7 at Laguna.

On Monday, Laguna tied Aliso Niguel 9-9 but won the match on games 82-73. Against the Wolverines, Laguna was up 8-4 after two rounds but dropped all five of six sets of the final round.

