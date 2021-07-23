Sports Update: Girls Water Polo at Junior Olympics

The talented girls water polo players for Laguna Beach High School were at the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics held last week at Orange County pools. The sophomores and juniors are on the 16 and under team representing SET Water Polo Club (seeded No. 1), seniors are on the SET 18-Grey (No. 9) and the recent graduating seniors are on the SET-18 Black squad (seeded No. 2).

Should the seedings hold, the semifinals and finals for both age groups will be on July 25 at Irvine’s Woollett Center. 16’s semifinals are at 7 and 8 a.m. with the finals at 4:15 p.m. 18’s semifinals are at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. with the championship at 5 p.m.

There were no Junior Olympics championships held last year and the SET 16’s team won the 2018 and 2019 titles. Laguna Beach High School’s team success has been amazing, not losing a league contest since 2006 and currently on a 30-game team win streak entering the 2022 season. League rivals Newport Harbor and Los Alamitos will be their biggest threats this upcoming league season.

Search Continues for AD and Girls Volleyball

No word on the outcome on the search for a new athletic director or a girls volleyball coach. Laguna’s girls team has missed the opportunity to participate in the local summer high school tournaments and may get a late start on the 2021 season.

Countdown to Fall Sports

Reminder that the first football game for the Breakers will be less than a month away when Laguna will host Costa Mesa on Aug. 20 at Guyer Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

