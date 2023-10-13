Sports Update: Laguna defeats Garden Grove 42-7 

FOOTBALL (6-1)

Laguna defeats Garden Grove 42-7

The Laguna Beach Breakers shook off an opening seven-play Garden Grove touchdown drive to defeat the host Argonauts last Thursday night at Garden Grove High School. Laguna had only played Garden Grove three previous times this century after 21 games played between 1935 and 1954 when both schools were members of the Orange League. The win was the first for Laguna in the series since 1953.

The first possession by Garden Grove was a well-coached use of their players catching Laguna off-guard with the lateral passes. Once the Breakers adjusted, the Argonauts were out of business.

The Breakers had their first possession stopped by an interception on a broken play, but the team quickly bounced back as Ryner Swanson recovered a fumble on Grove’s initial scrimmage play following the pick. One play was all it took to tie the game as Jackson Kollock hit Nick Rogers on a screen pass for the score. Nico Vidaurri-Tucker was perfect on his first of six point-after tries.

Laguna’s next possession went six plays, with the Kollock to Charlie Hunt pass scoring on the first play of the second quarter. Charlie Hunt picked off an Argonaut pass on their next possession, setting up Laguna’s third score on a five-play drive ending with another catch by Hunt for the score.

Breakers held Garden Grove to just one yard on the ensuing possession, and, after a short punt, the squad marched 60 yards for a 28-7 lead. From there, Laguna used a number of reserve players, and the final quarter was a running clock.

Game 7 at Garden Grove Stats

Rush: Rogers 3-28, Kollock 1-12

Pass: Kollock 30-22-1 275 yards 6 TD’s Hurst 0-3-0 0 yards

Rec: Vellmure 5-41, Swanson 4-59, Rogers 3-47, Hunt 3-33, Tyson 1-4, Tyus 1-45, Jolley 1-1, Zach Wang-Huhem 1-9, Degner 1-10, Bogdan 2-26

Returns:

Interception: Hunt 1-0

Punt: Vellmure 2-57

KO: D Murray 1-3, Jolley 1-(1)

Fumbles Recovered: Swanson, Schwarm

Punts: Mills 1-45

The 67th homecoming game is Friday, Oct. 13, at Guyer Field in the league opening game with Ocean View.

The Breakers are 26-39-1 in homecoming games, and the alumni should be pleased with this year’s edition.

2023 Football Score Log (With current Cal Preps ranking for the Southern Section – 373 schools – Breakers are ranked 87 this week

Aug. 17 – lost to #99 Chino 27-26

Aug. 25 – beat #116 Dana Hills 24-10

Sept. 1 – beat #168 Northwood 35-21

Sept. 8 – beat #133 Santa Ana 68-48

Sept. 22 – beat #286 Lakeside 75-12

Sept. 29 – beat #123 Charter Oak 18-17

Oct. 5 – beat #217 Garden Grove 42-7

Oct. 13 – #315 Ocean View (Homecoming)

Oct. 20 – #344 Godinez (Senior Night)

Oct. 27 at #190 Westminster

Game recaps and video highlights are posted on the football page at the Laguna Max Preps within a few hours of the game concluding. It’s a great way to see the top plays of the evening.

The 112-page Football Record Book is posted in PDF format at www.lbhsathletics.com in the Football section under Alumni/history. The book contains records, scores and historical photos – all you need to know about Laguna football. Current statistics are posted at the Max Preps site.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Last Saturday, Oct. 7, Laguna Girls finished 32nd out of 160 scoring teams in the Clovis Invitational held on the Woodward Park cross-country course used for the annual state meet. Laguna’s strong showing against schools of all sizes and divisions from California and Nevada helped to validate the Breaker’s SSCIF ranking and ensure the squad should qualify for the postseason. Sydney Sydney was the team’s top runner with a 19:06 time for the 5-meter course. Also scoring for the team were Yolo Javier, Hayden Joseph, Kiara Flores and Karina Pitz.

Up next is the Orange County Championships on Friday, Oct. 13 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado. The Sunset Wave League meet is Saturday, Oct. 28 at Central Park in Huntington Beach.

The Laguna Boys did not compete at Clovis but will run at the OC Championships to prep for the league finals.

SSCIF D4 Girls XCC Rankings for 10-9: 1 – JSerra, 2 – La Canada, South Pasadena, 4 – Oaks Christian, 5 – Palos Verdes, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – Laguna Beach, 8 – Rim of the World, 9 – Fillmore, 10 – Orange Lutheran.

For more information, visit the girls’ website at www.lbxc.org and the boys’ at www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL (2-9, 1-9)

Breakers outplayed Los Alamitos (6-9, 3-7) on Oct. 4 at Griffin’s field but came away with a tough 6-0 loss on the scoreboard in a Sunset League contest. Laguna also dropped a 45-0 game to #2 Corona del Mar on Oct. 9 at Sea Queens field.

GIRLS GOLF (2-8, 0-5):

On Oct. 5, Laguna played Corona del Mar in a Wave League match at Ben Browns, par 32, with Corona del Mar winning 209-237. Bailey Kuo from the Sea Queens earned match medalist honors, shooting 36. The low scorer for Laguna was Luxy Bynum, with a 41. The other team scores for Laguna were Julianna Franconi-Krychman (43), Spencer Anderson (49), Glory Belland (52), and Alani Sciacca (52).

On Oct. 10, Laguna played Newport Harbor on the Mesa Linda golf course in Costa Mesa in a Wave League match, with the Tars winning 210-253. Malia Cottriel and Hazel Cottriel from Newport shared medalist honors, with both of them posting -3 under par 32. The low score for Laguna came from Glory Belland with a 45. The other scores for Laguna included Julianna Franconi-Krychman (50), Luxy Bynum (50), Spencer Anderson (53), Savannah Wald (55), Chiara Berman (57), and Alani Sciacca (58).

GIRLS TENNIS (11-3, 2-0):

Breakers completed the non-league portion of their season and opened Sunset Wave League play on Thursday, Oct. 5, with an 18-0 sweep of Edison. This past Tuesday, Marina was easily defeated 17-1. Laguna completed the first round of play at Newport Harbor on Oct. 17. League play will conclude at Edison on 10-17, Marina here on 10-19 and Newport here on 10-27. It appears no league team will challenge Laguna this season, the 50th sponsored by CIF. 2023 will be the 28th league title won in half century of girls tennis since CIF added the sport.

League individual finals are on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Team tennis playoff pairings will be posted on Monday, Oct. 30 at www.cifss.org after 11 a.m. Play begins on Nov. 1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (7-20 3-3)

Laguna’s 2023 season came down to a second-place playoff match with Marina on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Huntington Beach High School. If the Breakers prevailed – they would qualify for the SSCIF D-2 playoffs with pairings announced on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at www.cifss.org. The top eight teams in SSCIF will be placed in D1, while the balance of the 43-team division will be considered for the D2 playoffs.

Final league games:

Oct. 5 at Marina: Lost 25-17, 19-25, 14-25, 25-22, 13-15

The Breakers had their chances in the fifth set, leading 11-9, but could not close the set. Overall, Kyra Zaengle had 21 kills, and Coco Black had 17 digs to lead Laguna.

Oct. 10 at Corona del Mar: Lost 21-25, 20-25, 19-25

Laguna stayed close but could not get consistent play to defeat the league champions. Zaengle had 11 kills, and Sara Johnson, the Laguna all-time blocking leader, recorded five blocks.

You can catch all the video match highlights on the team’s Max Preps page.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (5-2, 2-2)

Laguna’s Beach VB squad swept JSerra on Oct. 3 at the Main Beach courts

Wed Oct. 3: Laguna Beach, 7 JSerra, 0 at Main Beach

#1 Chase Bryan/ Dylan Siriani 21-13, 21-19

#2 Ryan Halloran/ Ryan Loughlin WIN 21-11, 21-12

#3 Kai Patchell / Silas Richland WIN 21-11, 21-12

#4 Parker Gapp/ Luke Singer WIN 21-16, 17-21, 16-14

#5 Dylan Sweet/ Ben Rowan WIN 21-9, 21-12

4 Man 28-26 – Laguna Beach WIN

Up next: league matches at 3:30 p.m. at Main Beach

Oct. 11 Crean Lutheran

Oct. 18 Mater Dei

BOYS WATER POLO (12-7, 1-2)

Laguna defeated Los Alamitos 11-6 in a Sunset Surf League match at the Griffin’s pool on Oct. 4. Diego Audebert scored two quick goals in the closing minute of the first period to give Laguna a 2-1 lead, and they never looked back. Diego finished with three goals, Dylan Williams had 4, with Gavin Goode, Cade Anderton, Oliver Peltzner, Luke Harrison each scoring once. Tyler Swensen had 15 saves in the cage.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Breakers defeated Alta Loma 12-10 in a contest played at Pomona-Pitzer College in Claremont. The Braves, #2 Inland Empire squad, gave Laguna a tough battle, never allowing the Breakers to pull away. Cade Anderton had five goals, with Diego Audebert and Dylan Williams each scoring 3.

Scoring Leaders After 19 games: 63 – Anderton, 55 – Audebert, 40 – Williams, 17 – Taub, 9 – Goode, Schlaich

Up next: The Breakers played at Huntington Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in a league contest. This weekend, Laguna travels to Atherton for the North/South Challenge, with Laguna opening on Friday against the #1 Nor Cal team – Sacred Heart Prep. Also participating from the South are JSerra, Oaks Christian, Harvard-Westlake, Loyola, Santa Margarita, Cathedral Catholic/San Diego, Mater Dei and Newport Harbor.

Have a note or question about Laguna sports? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.