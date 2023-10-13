Laguna Beach Assistance League Early Intervention Program Receives Community Service Award from Patience Wright Chapter DAR

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Patience Wright Chapter recognized the Laguna Beach Assistance League Early Intervention Program (EIP) with a DAR Community Service Award at its chapter meeting Saturday, Oct. 7. Mary Williams accepted the award from Regent Joey Kelly and Community Service Award Chair Sharon Donoff.

Williams presented a program to the chapter describing the EIP, which has been serving families with babies born with special needs in Laguna Beach for more than 40 years without fee or cost to the families. The Assistance League of Laguna Beach provides the facility, and the program is funded through proceeds from its Thrift Shop located on Glenneyre Street in Laguna Beach and grants and donations.

DAR Community Service Awards are presented on local, state and national levels to individuals and groups who have contributed to their communities in an outstanding voluntary, heroic, civil, or benevolent manner, or who have participated in or organized community activities.

For information on the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact Victoria Broadhurst at [email protected].